BGIS 2024 Wildcard Entry: Dates, qualified teams, format, and more

The Wildcard Entry stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 is planned from May 30 to June 2, 2024. 64 teams will take part in this vital phase for the 16 spots in the Semifinals Week 1. 48 teams have been selected from Round 4 and 16 teams have been chosen from Round 3. These teams have received a second chance to improve their play and qualify for the next phase.

These 64 teams will be divided equally into four groups for the first two days of the BGIS Wildcard Entry, where they will play three matches each. Based on the results, these teams will once again be placed into four groups. They will then have three matches in the next two days. The top 16 teams from the overall scoreboard (all six matches) will qualify for the Semifinals Week 1.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Wildcard Entry

Round 4 qualifiers

Here are the 48 teams that have been selected for the Wildcard Stage from the fourth round:

Team Forever Medal Esports GodLike Esports TMG Gaming Raw Official Team UP50 RIP Mizo 7Shore Esports Galaxy Esports New Version Dcent Official Vomex OMG Infected Mushrooms Big Brother Esports PL Dominantors Blind Esports Genesis Esports Dragon Claw 47 Esports IMPRNT Esports Team VST Team Aaru Rivalry Esports Raven Esports ESCN Esports Seven Hours K9 Squad GlitchxReborn JUX Esports Gujarat Tigers Ghuso Esports Carnival Gaming Heros Gaming LOC Esports Entity Gaming Alpha 6 MOGO Esports THW Esports WSB Gaming RVNC Esports Team Soul Revenant Esports TCW Official Hail Imdia Rising Falcon Inertia Esports RNBxOutwit Cratic Esports

Round 3 qualifiers

There are the 16 teams that have qualified here through the third round:

TWOB Bolt Rushers Super Novas 4King Esports Version 3 Team 7 Esports RTGxIND Tribe Hirdmen RRHOBOLTZ Esports Voltx Gaming Jubilant Divine NIY Esports Windgod Esports Remorseless Team Zero Livecraft Esports

Many well-known firms like GodLike, Soul, Entity, and Revenant will be seen contesting in the wildcard. As there are only six matches for each squad, the battle will be nerve-wracking between these teams. This is also a do-or-die round for all these aforementioned teams as the bottom 48 from the overall standings will be eliminated from the BGIS 2024.

The fourth round of the competition was hosted from May 23 to 26. The 16 teams from the round have already registered their slots in the Semifinals Week 1, which will be played from June 6 to 9. The remaining 16 teams of the Semifinals Week 1 will be chosen from this upcoming wildcard stage of the BGIS 2024.