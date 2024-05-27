BGIS 2024 Wildcard Entry: Dates, qualified teams, format, and more

By Gametube
Modified May 27, 2024 18:07 IST
BGIS 2024 Wildcard starts on May 30 (Image via BGMI)
BGIS 2024 Wildcard starts on May 30 (Image via BGMI)

The Wildcard Entry stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2024 is planned from May 30 to June 2, 2024. 64 teams will take part in this vital phase for the 16 spots in the Semifinals Week 1. 48 teams have been selected from Round 4 and 16 teams have been chosen from Round 3. These teams have received a second chance to improve their play and qualify for the next phase.

These 64 teams will be divided equally into four groups for the first two days of the BGIS Wildcard Entry, where they will play three matches each. Based on the results, these teams will once again be placed into four groups. They will then have three matches in the next two days. The top 16 teams from the overall scoreboard (all six matches) will qualify for the Semifinals Week 1.

Qualified teams for BGIS 2024 Wildcard Entry

Round 4 qualifiers

Here are the 48 teams that have been selected for the Wildcard Stage from the fourth round:

  1. Team Forever
  2. Medal Esports
  3. GodLike Esports
  4. TMG Gaming
  5. Raw Official
  6. Team UP50
  7. RIP Mizo
  8. 7Shore Esports
  9. Galaxy Esports
  10. New Version
  11. Dcent Official
  12. Vomex OMG
  13. Infected Mushrooms
  14. Big Brother Esports
  15. PL Dominantors
  16. Blind Esports
  17. Genesis Esports
  18. Dragon Claw
  19. 47 Esports
  20. IMPRNT Esports
  21. Team VST
  22. Team Aaru
  23. Rivalry Esports
  24. Raven Esports
  25. ESCN Esports
  26. Seven Hours
  27. K9 Squad
  28. GlitchxReborn
  29. JUX Esports
  30. Gujarat Tigers
  31. Ghuso Esports
  32. Carnival Gaming
  33. Heros Gaming
  34. LOC Esports
  35. Entity Gaming
  36. Alpha 6
  37. MOGO Esports
  38. THW Esports
  39. WSB Gaming
  40. RVNC Esports
  41. Team Soul
  42. Revenant Esports
  43. TCW Official
  44. Hail Imdia
  45. Rising Falcon
  46. Inertia Esports
  47. RNBxOutwit
  48. Cratic Esports

Round 3 qualifiers

There are the 16 teams that have qualified here through the third round:

  1. TWOB
  2. Bolt Rushers
  3. Super Novas
  4. 4King Esports
  5. Version 3
  6. Team 7 Esports
  7. RTGxIND
  8. Tribe Hirdmen
  9. RRHOBOLTZ Esports
  10. Voltx Gaming
  11. Jubilant Divine
  12. NIY Esports
  13. Windgod Esports
  14. Remorseless
  15. Team Zero
  16. Livecraft Esports

Many well-known firms like GodLike, Soul, Entity, and Revenant will be seen contesting in the wildcard. As there are only six matches for each squad, the battle will be nerve-wracking between these teams. This is also a do-or-die round for all these aforementioned teams as the bottom 48 from the overall standings will be eliminated from the BGIS 2024.

The fourth round of the competition was hosted from May 23 to 26. The 16 teams from the round have already registered their slots in the Semifinals Week 1, which will be played from June 6 to 9. The remaining 16 teams of the Semifinals Week 1 will be chosen from this upcoming wildcard stage of the BGIS 2024.

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी