BGIS 2025 Grand Finals Kolkata Day 1: Teams, map rotation, and how to watch

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals is set to take place on April 25 at the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan in Kolkata. This three-day stage of the tournament will feature 18 matches in total. The 16 finalists will compete in six matches on the opening day.

BGIS 2025 is the biggest official BGMI tournament to date, with a total prize pool of ₹3.2 crore, the highest in the game’s esports history. The champions will take home a cash prize of ₹69.6 lakhs, while the runner-up will claim ₹37.2 lakhs. The event also includes a variety of special awards, such as MVP, Fan Favourite Player, and more.

Fan-favorite squads such as GodLike, Orangutan, and Team Soul will be vying for the title, with each team aiming to secure the first major trophy of the year.

Participating teams in BGIS 2025 Grand Finals

Here are the teams participating in the BGIS 2025 Grand Finals:

4EverxRedXRoss Bot Army Cincinnati Kids FS Esports Genesis Esports GodLike Esports Hades H4K Medal Esports Orangutan Reckoning Esports Rivalry NRI SOA Esports Team Soul Team Versatile THWxNonx Esports True Rippers

How to watch and match rotation

The gates of the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan will open at 11 AM IST, and the event will commence at 1 PM IST.

For those unable to attend in person, the Grand Finals will be streamed live exclusively on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports, in several languages, including Hindi, English, Marathi, Tamil, and more.

The opening match will take place on the fan-favorite Erangel map. The second and third encounters are scheduled on the Miramar and Sanhok maps, respectively. The fourth, fifth, and sixth matches will follow the same sequence: Erangel, Miramar, and Sanhok.

Here is the map rotation for Day 1:

Match 1 - Erangel

Match 2 - Miramar

Match 3 - Sanhok

Match 4 - Erangel

Match 5 - Miramar.

Match 6 - Erangel

Cincinnati Kids had a great run in Week 1 of the Semifinals, securing the top spot in the overall standings. GodLike Esports also delivered an impressive performance during the previous stage, entering the BGIS Finals in excellent form. Teams such as FS Esports, True Rippers, Reckoning, and Versatile finished in the top eight of the overall rankings.

Medal Esports staged a comeback during Week 2 of the Semifinals to book their spot in the Grand Finals. Orangutan, under the leadership of Aaru, also did the same.

Team Soul won the final match of the Semifinals, earning a place in the top eight and subsequently the Grand Finals.

These teams will now look to kick off the ultimate stage with strong performances on Friday.

