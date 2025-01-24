BGIS 2025 In-Game Qualifiers: Dates, format, and more

The Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 is all set to begin on January 25, 2025. Registration for the tournament was ended on January 20. All the registered teams will now play in the first stage of the event, called In-Game Qualifiers. The tournament is planned to be held in several stages, with the finals set to be played offline in Kolkata, West Bengal.

This is the fourth season of the India Series, a major BGMI official event. A total prize pool of ₹2 crore will be awarded in this edition. This three-month-long competition will run until April 27, 2025.

BGIS 2025 In-Game Qualifiers format

The In-Game Qualifiers will be played from January 25 to February 2, 2025. All registered squads will play a total of 15 matches in this stage. Their best 10 matches will be shortlisted for the overall standings.

Teams can compete in their classic matches on Erangel, Miramar, or Sanhok. A total of 1016 teams from the In-Game Qualifiers will be selected for Round 1 of the BGIS 2025, while the remaining squads will be knocked out of the contest.

Many underdog teams are gearing up to fight in the In-Game Qualifiers. They will aim to produce their best results in this stage and secure a spot in Round 1.

Krafton will host the Grind event, which will feature 64 pro teams. It will be played right after the conclusion of the In-Game Qualifiers. Based on their performances, those teams will be seeded in the BGIS 2025. The publisher has not yet revealed the names of these 64 invited squads.

The initial stages of the India Series 2025 will not be broadcast live on any platform. The publisher will livestream the final few stages on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports.

The Grand Finals of the BGIS 2025 will take place from April 25 to 27. For the first time, a major BGMI official event will take place in Kolkata, West Bengal. The best 16 teams will collide against each other in this LAN Finale. The winning squad will take home a huge prize of ₹60 lakh. All these finalists will earn a share of the total prize pool.

Krafton has said that the company will reveal the roadmap for the second half of the BGMI Esports 2025 season during the Grand Finals. After the BGIS, the publisher will host the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2025.

