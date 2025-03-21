BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Group B Day 2: Overall standings and summary 

Teams from Group C have played all six matches during the first two days of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals. Mastermind Mavericks emerged as the top performer in the group with 65 points and one Chicken Dinner. NRI Esports also presented outstanding gameplay and claimed second rank with 64 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Team Tamilas too had a strong run, grabbing third place with 63 points and two Chicken Dinners. Defending champions Revenant XSpark moved up to fourth place after their phenomenal run in the last game. The Shadow-led powerhouse scored 49 points with the help of 33 eliminations and one Chicken Dinner.

A total of four groups, each featuring 16 teams, are competing separately in the BGIS Quarterfinals. The top 16 performers from the overall scoreboard will secure spots in Semifinals Week 1, while the remaining 48 teams will play in the Wildcard.

Group C overall standings of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals

Mastermind Mavericks - 65 points NRI Esports - 64 points Team Tamilas - 63 points Revenant XSpark - 49 points Team Eggy X 4AM - 45 points Rivals Ape X - 43 points Orangutan - 36 points GodLike - 35 points DO OR DIE - 32 points THWxNONX - 29 points Alibaba Raiders - 18 points ARC Knight - 17 points Jaguar - 17 points SOUR Esports - 14 points Godsgiven - 9 points ACE Official- 8 points

Team Eggy and Rivals Ape X were fifth and sixth with 45 and 43 points, respectively. Both squads had a good run in the group. Orangutan, led by Aaru, was inconsistent and ended up in seventh rank with 36 points, including 27 eliminations.

Team GodLike had a mediocre run as they came eighth in the overall rankings with 35 points, including 21 finishes. The Punk-led squad faced difficulties in their few matches. They will now hope to improve their performance in the Wildcard stage. DO OR DIE finished ninth with 32 points.

THW scored 29 points and ranked 10th in Group C of the BGIS Quarterfinals. Alibaba Raiders grabbed 18 points, of which 17 came from eliminations. ARC Knight and Jaguar managed only 17 points each in six matches.

SOUR Esports was in the 14th position with 14 points. Godsgiven and ACE Official were in the bottom two of the group with nine and eight points, respectively. These clubs will look to make a comeback in the Wildcard stage of the BGIS 2025.

