BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Group C Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Day 1 of the BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals featured three matches for Group C. Team Tamilas performed magnificently and claimed the first spot with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner. NRI Esports also made a great start, securing second place with 31 points and one Chicken Dinner. TMM and Orangutan Gaming ranked third and fourth, with 30 and 24 points respectively.

Revenant XSpark, led by Shadow, finished fifth with 23 points and one Chicken Dinner, while GodLike managed the sixth rank with 22 points. Eggy, Rival Ape, and DOD scored 19, 18, and 14 points respectively. THW and SEA collected nine points each. Gods and ACEO claimed only three and one point respectively.

Overall standings of Group C after Day 1 of BGIS 2025 Quarterfinals Day 1

Team Tamilas - 36 points NRI Esports - 31 points Mastermind Mavericks - 30 points Orangutan - 24 points Revenant XSpark - 23 points Team GodLike - 22 points Team Eggy x 4M - 19 points Rivals Ape X - 18 points DO OR DIE - 14 points ARC Knight - 13 points Alibaba Raiders - 11 points THWxNONX - 9 points SOUR Esports - 9 points Jaguar Official - 7 points Godsgiven - 3 points ACE Official - 1 point

Match 1 - Sanhok

Revenant XSpark started the Quarterfinals with a bang, and the defending champions secured a 21-point win in their opening match. Their star player, SprayGod, alone claimed six eliminations.

Team Tamilas and Rivals Ape acquired 16 and 12 points respectively. ARC Knight and Mastermind Mavericks garnered eight points each. Team GodLike added six points to their name.

Match 2 - Miramar

NRI Esports emerged victorious in their second game of the BGIS Quarterfinals with 21 points. Team GodLike achieved 14 points, thanks to their BGMI pro Gonathan’s six eliminations. Team Eggy claimed eight points.

THW and Alibaba Raiders grabbed seven points each. Rivals Ape, Mastermind Mavericks, and Revenant XSpark secured only two points each. Meanwhile, Orangutan took only one point to their name.

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Tamilas earned a 16-kill victory in their third match of the BGIS Quarterfinals. Mastermind Mavericks secured 20 points. Orangutan, led by Aaru, bounced and achieved 19 crucial points. NRI Esports and DOD took nine points each. Team Eggy also obtained eight points, including six kills.

Team GodLike was eliminated earlier with only two points. Alibab Raiders and ARC Knight scored one point each. Revenant Esports was knocked out of the match without a single point.

