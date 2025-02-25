BGIS 2025 Round 2: Dates, format, and qualified teams from The Grind

Round 2 of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BGIS) 2025 is scheduled for February 27 to March 2. A total of 512 teams will participate in this round; however, it will not be broadcast live on any YouTube channels or other platforms. Some well-known teams like RIP Mizo, WSB, Wyld Fangs and others will be seen playing in this round.

Round 1 was held from February 16 to 23, where 1016 teams participated for a spot in the next round. 496 teams qualified for Round 1, while the rest were knocked out of the competition. The top eight teams from Grind Group D and the bottom eight teams from Grind Group C have advanced to Round 2.

Format for BGIS 2025 Round 2

These 512 teams will be seeded into 32 groups with 16 teams each. These groups will separately play six matches each. The top seven teams from each group will earn a spot in Round 3; additionally, 16 teams will also be chosen from the overall standings.

In total, 240 teams from Round 2 will qualify for Round 3 while the remaining 272 teams will be eliminated from the BGIS 2025.

Krafton has yet to announce the results of Round 1, in which several underdog teams took part. 496 teams from the stage will play in Round 2.

The Grind event was held recently, where 64 teams contested for a spot in this India Series. Here are the 16 teams that have been chosen from the Grind for Round 2 of the tournament:

Team VST Wyld Fangs OMG DO OR DIE Team Cosmic Genxfm Alibaba Raiders Autobotz LOC THM TGL Team 120 Rivals Ape X RIP Mizo R4W Official WSB Gaming

Team VST was remarkable in the Grind event; the rising squad came out on top in their group. Their key player, BeastOG, was one of the best individual performers at the event, having taken 49 eliminations in 24 matches. The lineup will aim to showcase their dominant performance in the BGIS as well.

Wyld Fangs features top-tier players like ScoutOp, Sensei, Saif, and TraceGod. The squad had a fantastic run in the Grind as they claimed second rank in their group. Saif and TraceGod were in the top five players of the event.

OMG, DO OR DIE, and Team Cosmic also performed well in the Grind, while Rivals Ape, RIP Mizo, R4W, and WSB Gaming struggled. These teams have a great chance to bounce back in Round 2 and qualify for the next phase of the BGIS 2025.

