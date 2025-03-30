BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 Day 2: Overall points table and highlights 

The second day of the BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1 concluded on March 30. Cincinnati Kids topped the overall standings with 85 points and two Chicken Dinners after their seven matches. FS Esports followed them in the second spot with 67 points and three Chicken Dinners, while GodLike occupied the third position with 63 points despite not winning any games.

Orangutan Gaming slipped from the first to the fourth spot with 48 points and one Chicken Dinner. Genesis, Rider Esports, and SOA grabbed 44 points each, while the defending champions, Revenant XSpark, stood ninth with 39 points. 8Bit and Likitha collected 37 points each, and Troy Tamilan finished 13th with 36 points and one Chicken Dinner.

Team Soul moved up to the 14th rank with 36 points, followed by Bot Army and Medal Esports. Versatile Esports jumped to 17th with 32 points, while HADS, 4Everx, Team Tamilas, and THW collected 23 points each. Hyderabad Hydras scored 12 points and Phoenix ended up in the 32nd place with nine points after their five matches.

Day 2 overview of BGIS 2025 Semifinals Week 1

Match 7 - Erangel - Group B and D

Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, clinched the opening match of Day 2 with 22 points. Rivalry managed 15 important points, while Wobble Gaming earned 11 points. Rider Esports also secured 10 points.

Match 8 - Miramar - Group B and C

Cincinnati Kids performed quite well, claiming a huge 27-point Chicken Dinner. GodLike were also impressive enough to put up 13 points to their name. GlitchxReborn acquired 10 points while Wobble secured nine points.

Match 9 - Sanhok - Group B and

Troy bounced back and claimed their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Semifinals with 20 points. Team GodLike also did well and accumulated 21 points. Vasista Esports obtained 11 points.

Match 10 - Erangel - Group A and C

FS Esports won their second Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Semifinals with 22 points. Cincinnati Kids and SOA grabbed 15 and 13 points, respectively. Revenant XSpark took seven points.

Match 11 - Miramar - Group A and D

FS Esports registered their third Chicken Dinner of the BGIS Semifinals with 15 points. TWOB played aggressively and earned 21 points. Revenant XSpark and Likitha grabbed 12 and 11 points, respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel - Group C and D

Cincinnati Kids emerge victorious in the last game of Day 2 with 15 points. Team Soul and Diesel plundered 15 and 13 points, respectively. Genesis grabbed 11 points while Reckoning and Likitha earned seven points each.

