BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 2 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A was played on February 18. Team Soul performed exceptionally well and jumped to the first spot in the overall standings with 92 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team Versatile had an average day as they slipped to second rank with 90 points. Revenant XSpark now occupies the third rank with 85 points. Team GodLike, with 85 points, is at the fourth position.

Team Tamilas finished fifth with 83 points, including 60 eliminations after Day 2 of The Grind. Phoenix and Orangutan have accumulated 80 points each in 12 matches. Cincinnati Kids stood eighth with 79 points and two Chicken Dinners. Likitha Esports slipped to ninth spot with 79 points.

K9 Squad, led by Omega, ranked 10th with 63 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team 8Bit and Medal Esports came 11th and 12th with 62 and 53 points, respectively. 4Aggressive Man and 4Merical Esports scored 39 and 37 points respectively. TWOB was at the bottom with 34 points.

Day 2 overview of BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A

Match 7 - Erangel

4Merical Esports had a great start to the day as the squad won a 17-point Chicken Dinner in the first game. Team Orangutan and Team Tamilas also were impressive, securing 17 and 14 points respectively. Godlike added nine points to their tally.

Match 8 - Miramar

Cincinnati Kids sealed a 17-point victory in the second match of the day. Team Tamilas once again performed brilliantly and grabbed 17 points. Medal Esports earned 10 points, thanks to their six kills.

Match 9 - Sanhok

Team Soul achieved their first Chicken Dinner of The Grind with 22 points thanks to Nakul’s seven eliminations. Likitha and GodLike picked up 12 and 11 points, respectively, while Phoenix grabbed nine points.

match 10 - Sanhok

4Aggressive Man bounced back and earned a 17-point victory. Phoenix Esports too did well and scored 15 points, including nine kills. Revenant XSpark took 12 points. Orangutan and Likitha managed nine and eight points respectively.

Match 11 - Miramar

It was an absolute thriller match for viewers as Team Soul conquered a massive 38-point Chicken Dinner. Their players Saumay, Nakul, Manya, and HunterZ clinched 10, seven, seven, and four kills respectively. Team Phoenix earned 13 points, while Revenant XSpark scored seven points. Team Tamilas and GodLike took six and five points respectively.

Match 12 - Erangel

Revenant XSpark ensured their first Chicken Dinner of The Grind with 17 points. Orangutan Gaming played aggressively and garnered 22 points, including 16 eliminations. Their key player Wizzgod alone took 11 kills. K9 Squad scored 12 points.

