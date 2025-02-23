BGIS 2025 The Grind Group A: Overall standings, qualified teams for Quarterfinals, and highlights 

Team Soul came out on top of the overall standings of Group A of the BGIS 2025 The Grind. Led by Manya, the fan-favorite team demonstrated a dominating performance and scored 221 points with six Chicken Dinners and 136 eliminations. The roster had a disappointing start to the event but bounced back on Day 2 and maintained its consistency in the last 18 matches.

Ad

The top eight teams from Group A qualified for the Quarterfinals of the BGIS 2025, while the remaining eight have each secured a spot in Round 4. With the conclusion of Group A’s matches, The Grind came to an end on February 23, 2025.

Group A total points table of BGIS 2025 the Grind

Ad

Trending

Team Soul - 221 points Likitha Esports - 206 points Orangutan - 154 points Team Versatile - 153 points GodLike - 152 points Cincinnati Kids - 147 points Phoenix Esports - 138 points Revenant XSpark - 136 points 4Merical Esports - 131 points Medal Esports - 115 points Team Tamilas - 112 points Team 8Bit - 111 points TWOB - 111 points K9 Squqd - 106 points 4Aggressive Man - 98 points Reckoning Esports - 82 points

Likitha Esports, who recently signed the ex-Carnival Gaming squad, also played well and earned second spot with 206 points and two Chicken Dinners. Orangutan Gaming finished third with 154 points, including 108 kills. The team, led by Aaru, did well in its last few matches and achieved a podium.

Ad

Team Versatile had a phenomenal start to The Grind but faltered a little in a few matches, slipping to fourth spot with 152 points and two Chicken Dinners. Team GodLike ensured fifth place with 152 points and one Chicken Dinners.

Cincinnati Kids looked impressive in its few matches and grabbed sixth position with 147 points. Phoenix Esports played aggressively, coming seventh with 138 points despite not winning any matches. Revenant XSpark, the defending champions, somehow finished eighth with 136 points.

Ad

Despite having a poor start, 4Merical Esports exhibited strong performance in its last few encounters and grabbed the ninth spot with 131 points. Medal Esports and Team Tamilas were 10th and 11th, with 115 and 122 points, respectively.

Team 8Bit and TWOB were inconsistent throughout The Grind and scored 111 points each. Meanwhile, K9 Squad, led by Omega, came 14th with 106 points. 4Aggressive Man ranked 15th with 98 points despite winning two Chicken Dinners. Lastly, Reckoning Esports struggled in the contest, ranking at the bottom with 82 points.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback