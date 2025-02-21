BGIS 2025 The Grind Group B: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 4 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind was held on February 21, 2025. The top eight teams from the overall standings qualified for Round 4 of the series, while the bottom eight teams got a spot in Round 3. THW emerged as the top performer in the group, with 176 points and four Chicken Dinners. The underdog lineup managed to churn out consistent performances throughout 24 matches.

Hyderabad Hydras also performed excellently, securing the second position with 163 points and one Chicken Dinner. Meanwhile, Gods Reign jumped to the third rank in the overall standings after winning its last match of The Grind. The Destro-led powerhouse scored 159 points, including 116 kills and two Chicken Dinners.

Overall standings of BGIS The Grind Group B

THW - 176 points Hyderabad Hydras - 163 points Gods Reign - 159 points TWM - 156 points Raven Esports - 148 points Team Jelly - 147 points FS Esports - 146 points WindGod - 144 points Team Insane - 141 points Team Silly - 137 points Troy - 132 points 4Ever - 126 points Vasista Esports - 113 points RGC - 106 points Sarkar Gaming - 89 points Inferno Squad - 86 points

TMW, an underground squad, finished fourth with 156 points and one Chicken Dinner. Raven Esports achieved fifth position with 148 points and three Chicken Dinners. Meanwhile, Team Jelly faced some difficulties in its last few games but still managed to secure the sixth spot with 147 points.

FS Esports came seventh, with the help of 146 points and two Chicken Dinners, while WindGod occupied the eighth position with 144 points despite not winning any matches. These top eight teams of Group B have claimed a spot in Round 4 of the BGIS 2025.

Team Insane, an experienced lineup, ended up in ninth place with 141 points. The Aadi-led squad fell short by a few points to qualify directly for Round 4. Team Silly and Troy were 10th and 11th, with 137 and 132 points, respectively.

Vasista Esports, led by Pukar, had a miserable run in The Grind. The team was 13th in the overall standings with 113 points and two Chicken Dinners. On the other hand, while RGC managed to win two matches, it couldn’t maintain consistency and finished 14th with 106 points.

Sarkar Gaming failed to shine in The Grind as well, ending up in 15th position with 89 points and one Chicken Dinner. Lastly, Inferno Squad placed at the bottom of the table with 86 points, including 62 kills. The bottom eight teams of Group B will now prepare for Round 3 of the BGIS 2025.

