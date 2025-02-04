BGIS 2025 The Grind: Teams, format, dates, and how to watch 

The Grind, a qualifier for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025, is all set to kick off on February 5, 2025, at 2:30 p.m. IST. A total of 64 invited teams, whose names Krafton has unveiled, will fight in this four-week-long contest. Based on their results, they will be slotted into a stage of the main event.

The In-Game Qualifiers of the BGIS 2025 have already concluded, with many registered teams taking part in this stage of the tournament. A total of 1016 teams have grabbed a spot in Round 1 of the India Series. This tournament boasts a grand prize pool of ₹2 crore and will be played in a new zone meta.

BGIS 2025 The Grind complete format announced

The Grind contest will run across four weeks. Based on their past performances, these 64 teams have been seeded into four groups. Each group will participate in 24 matches. Here is the week-wise format:

Week 1 - February 5 to 8

Group D will play in Week 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

In the first week, Group D's 16 teams will play their 24 matches across four days. The best eight teams will qualify for Round 2 of the BGIS, while the bottom eight teams will move to Round 1.

Week 2 - February 10 to 13

Week 2 will feature teams from Group C (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

All 16 teams in Group C will play their 24 games in Week 2. The top eight teams from the overall standings will earn a spot in Round 3 of the BGIS, while the remaining teams will play in Round 2.

Week 3 - February 15 to 18

Week 3 will feature Group B teams (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The 16 teams from Group B will compete in Week 3. The top eight teams will earn a spot in Round 4, while the bottom eight teams will take part in Round 3 of the India Series.

Week 4 - February 20 to 23

Group A will take part in Week 4 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Group A's teams will compete in their 24 matches in the fourth and final week of The Grind. The top eight teams will secure a spot in the quarterfinals, while the bottom eight will move to Round 4. Many popular teams, like Soul, Revenant XSpark, and GodLike, have been given a direct spot in Week 4 owing to their performance in their past events.

How to watch BGIS The Grind

All 96 matches of the Grind will be broadcast live on the official YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 2:30 pm IST. It will be live-streamed in both Hindi and English languages.

