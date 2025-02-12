BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

SBA Officials moved up to first position in the overall standings after Day 3 of the BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2. The team has secured 194 points and three Chicken Dinners in 18 matches. Big Brother slipped to second place with 159 points after their average performance on Day 3. Genesis Esports, led by Shadow, held third in the table with 132 points and three Chicken Dinners.

LiveCraft was outstanding on Day 3 as the squad jumped from 10th to 4th spot with 112 points and one Chicken Dinner. GlitchxReborn also made a big jump and finished fifth with 109 points. ClutchGod-led Gujarat Tigers ranked sixth with 108 points, followed by THM.

Karunaadu Esports slipped to ninth place after a poor performance on Day 3 of the BGIS The Grind. RML, TGL and RIP Mizo were 10th, 11th, and 12th with 99, 98, and 77 points respectively. Rivals Ape was 14th with 75 points, while WSB Gaming yet again fell to the bottom spot with 46 points.

Day 3 highlights of BGIS 2025 The Grind Week 2

Match 13 - Erangel

LiveCraft Esports came out victorious in the first game of the day with 23 points. Their players Reverse, Nadegod, and Obito claimed five, four, and four kills respectively. GlitchxReborn scored 12 points, including six kills.

Match 14 - Miramar

LOC grabbed a 14-point Chicken Dinner. Genesis Esports collected 15 points with the help of nine eliminations. THM earned 12 points, while RML and GlitchxReborn achieved 10 points each. Aryan’s five kills help SBA secure nine points.

Match 15 - Sanhok

TGL pulled out a brilliant 22-point Chicken Dinner. Their key players Joyeshmm and Saimm picked up five kills each. Rivals Ape, Big Brother, and Team I20 acquired 10 points each.

Match 16 - Sanhok

GlitchxReborn emerged victorious with 19 points. It was their first Chicken Dinner of the BGIS The Grind. SBA Official took 12 points with the help of nine finishes. Gujarat Tigers and LiveCraft garnered 11 and 10 points respectively.

Match 17 - Miramar

SBA continued their aggressive play and registered a huge 28-point Chicken Dinner. Shayaan from the team alone clinched eight eliminations. Gujarat Tigers and GlitchxReborn scored 16 and 11 points respectively.

Match 18 - Erangel

Big Brother made a nice comeback after a few poor games and notched up a 19-point victory. SBA accumulated 16 points, while Gujarat Tigers took 11 points. LiveCraft managed eight points.

