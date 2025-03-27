BGIS 2025 Wildcard: Overall rankings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and highlights 

The Wildcard stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 wrapped up on March 27, 2025, with the top 16 teams qualifying for Semifinals Week 1. GodLike Esports emerged as the star performer of this stage, as the Punk-led powerhouse claimed first rank with 77 points and one Chicken Dinner. Vasista Esports showed magnificent results in its last three matches and came second with 65 points.

Cincinnati Kids and Diesel Esports also performed well in the BGIS Wildcard stage, securing third and fourth place with 64 and 63 points, respectively. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, came fifth with 62 points. Team Soul bounced back in its last three matches and managed to land in seventh place with 60 points.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

GodLike Esports - 77 points Vasista Esports - 65 points Cincinnati Kids - 64 points Diesel Esports - 63 points Likitha Esports - 62 points THW - 60 points Team Soul - 60 points Reckoning Esports - 56 points Altitude - 54 points Bot Army - 53 points Wobble Gaming - 46 points Inferno Squad - 46 points FS Esports - 44 points Rider Esports - 44 points Orangutan - 43 points Troy Tamilan - 42 points Eggy X 4AM - 42 points Royal Emperor - 41 points 4 Barriers - 41 points Team VST - 41 points Godsgiven - 39 points Mafia - 39 points Autobotz - 39 ARC - 38 points Rivals Ape - 37 points WindGod - 36 points CV - 35 points OMG - 35 points INTE - 35 points DCLW - 35 points K9 Squad - 35 points 4Merical - 34 points Aerobotz - 33 points Mysterious 4 - 33 points VOLC - 32 points Gods Reign - 32 points Shadow Blitz - 30 points SWE - 30 points RES - 29 points SBA - 28 points Halo - 28 points LOC - 28 points MYT - 27 points 4TR - 27 points ARRC - 27 points 2OP - 26 points Jaguar - 25 points SES - 23 points Fearless 4 - 23 points Raven Esports - 22 points Universe 7 - 22 points Gujarat Tigers - 22 points Wyld Fangs - 22 points AIB - 21 points TNC - 20 points ACE Official - 17 points Akrobotz - 17 DO OR DIE - 15 points INFR - 15 points New Versions - 14 points ESG - 13 points Alibaba Raiders - 12 points IIT - 9 points BO7S - 3 points

Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, barely made it to Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS after securing 43 points. Troy Tamilan also secured a spot in the top 16 of the overall standings with 42 points (including 19 position points).

Popular teams K9 Esports and Gods Reign failed to qualify for the next stage of the BGIS, as they finished 31st and 36th with 35 and 32 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star ClutchGod, came 52nd with 22 points.

Wyld Fangs, with players like ScoutOp and Sensei, ranked 53rd in the Wildcard stage and faced elimination from the BGIS event. Alibaba Raiders was 62nd, with 12 points. Meanwhile, IIT and B07S finished in the bottom two, having managed only nine and three points, respectively.

