BGIS 2025 Wildcard: Overall rankings, qualified teams for Semifinals Week 1, and highlights 

By Gametube
Modified Mar 27, 2025 20:57 IST
BGIS 2025 Wildcard concluded on March 27, 2025 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports, Instagram/scoutop)

The Wildcard stage of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 wrapped up on March 27, 2025, with the top 16 teams qualifying for Semifinals Week 1. GodLike Esports emerged as the star performer of this stage, as the Punk-led powerhouse claimed first rank with 77 points and one Chicken Dinner. Vasista Esports showed magnificent results in its last three matches and came second with 65 points.

Cincinnati Kids and Diesel Esports also performed well in the BGIS Wildcard stage, securing third and fourth place with 64 and 63 points, respectively. Likitha Esports, led by Hector, came fifth with 62 points. Team Soul bounced back in its last three matches and managed to land in seventh place with 60 points.

Overall points table of BGIS 2025 Wildcard

  1. GodLike Esports - 77 points
  2. Vasista Esports - 65 points
  3. Cincinnati Kids - 64 points
  4. Diesel Esports - 63 points
  5. Likitha Esports - 62 points
  6. THW - 60 points
  7. Team Soul - 60 points
  8. Reckoning Esports - 56 points
  9. Altitude - 54 points
  10. Bot Army - 53 points
  11. Wobble Gaming - 46 points
  12. Inferno Squad - 46 points
  13. FS Esports - 44 points
  14. Rider Esports - 44 points
  15. Orangutan - 43 points
  16. Troy Tamilan - 42 points
  17. Eggy X 4AM - 42 points
  18. Royal Emperor - 41 points
  19. 4 Barriers - 41 points
  20. Team VST - 41 points
  21. Godsgiven - 39 points
  22. Mafia - 39 points
  23. Autobotz - 39
  24. ARC - 38 points
  25. Rivals Ape - 37 points
  26. WindGod - 36 points
  27. CV - 35 points
  28. OMG - 35 points
  29. INTE - 35 points
  30. DCLW - 35 points
  31. K9 Squad - 35 points
  32. 4Merical - 34 points
  33. Aerobotz - 33 points
  34. Mysterious 4 - 33 points
  35. VOLC - 32 points
  36. Gods Reign - 32 points
  37. Shadow Blitz - 30 points
  38. SWE - 30 points
  39. RES - 29 points
  40. SBA - 28 points
  41. Halo - 28 points
  42. LOC - 28 points
  43. MYT - 27 points
  44. 4TR - 27 points
  45. ARRC - 27 points
  46. 2OP - 26 points
  47. Jaguar - 25 points
  48. SES - 23 points
  49. Fearless 4 - 23 points
  50. Raven Esports - 22 points
  51. Universe 7 - 22 points
  52. Gujarat Tigers - 22 points
  53. Wyld Fangs - 22 points
  54. AIB - 21 points
  55. TNC - 20 points
  56. ACE Official - 17 points
  57. Akrobotz - 17
  58. DO OR DIE - 15 points
  59. INFR - 15 points
  60. New Versions - 14 points
  61. ESG - 13 points
  62. Alibaba Raiders - 12 points
  63. IIT - 9 points
  64. BO7S - 3 points
Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, barely made it to Semifinals Week 1 of the BGIS after securing 43 points. Troy Tamilan also secured a spot in the top 16 of the overall standings with 42 points (including 19 position points).

Popular teams K9 Esports and Gods Reign failed to qualify for the next stage of the BGIS, as they finished 31st and 36th with 35 and 32 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star ClutchGod, came 52nd with 22 points.

Wyld Fangs, with players like ScoutOp and Sensei, ranked 53rd in the Wildcard stage and faced elimination from the BGIS event. Alibaba Raiders was 62nd, with 12 points. Meanwhile, IIT and B07S finished in the bottom two, having managed only nine and three points, respectively.

Edited by Niladri Roy
