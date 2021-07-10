BGMI 1.5 update expected release date, new RP seasons and more

Since the launch of PUBG Mobile 1.5, Indian players have been eagerly awaiting the release of the new version of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI).

There has been a lot of speculation regarding the release date of the BGMI 1.5 update, as fans are eager to check out the new content that will arrive in the game.

Expected release date of the Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) 1.5 update

The Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) update is expected to be released one or two days before the new Royale Pass (RP) starts in the game. Therefore, players can expect the 1.5 version of the game to arrive in the next few days.

On July 9th, Krafton announced that they had made several changes to Battlegrounds Mobile India's RP system and ranking seasons. These changes are explained below:

Royale Pass

Start date of the M1 Royale Pass, according to the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Royale Pass will now run for one month, with two different passes between each edition of the game. As a result, the season abbreviations will be changed from S1, S2, etc., to M1, M2, and so on. For example, the Season 20 Royale Pass will be labeled M1, while the Season 21 Royale Pass will be labeled M2.

According to the developers, here is the start date and time for M1, i.e., the next Royale Pass season:

Opening of M1: 2021/07/14 (Wed) 07:30:00 AM

Battlegrounds Mobile India's Royale Pass will also have 50 ranks. Readers can check out the leaked RP rewards in the video below:

Also read: Team Snax racks up 4 consecutive chicken dinners on Battlegrounds Mobile India's The Launch Party

Ranking seasons

The official schedule of the Ranking Season 19 on the official Battlegrounds Mobile India website

Krafton has also revealed that three ranking seasons in Battlegrounds Mobile India will now be combined into one cycle. This means the abbreviations will be written as C1S1, C1S2, C1S3 (for Cycle 1), C2S1, C2S2, C2S3 (for Cycle 2), and so on.

The developers have unveiled the following Ranking Season 19 & C1S1 schedule on the official website:

End of Season 19: 2021/07/14 (Wed) 05:29:59 AM

Opening of Ranking C1S1: 2021/07/14 (Wed) 07:30:00 AM

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India The Launch Party: Winners, prize pool distribution, highlights, and more

Maxtern predicts Battlegrounds Mobile India's iOS release date! Check here

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh