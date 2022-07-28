BGMI ban rumors take over internet after game is removed from Play Store and App Store

There has been a big development for fans of Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) as the Indian PUBG Mobile variant has suddenly been taken down from the Google Play Store in the region.

The unexpected move has ignited speculation among the mobile gamers in India as many believe that the title has been banned.

Earlier today, i.e. on 28 July 2022, many users started reporting the disappearance of Battlegrounds Mobile India from the Play Store. Many have drawn similarities of the title's sudden removal to that of Garena Free Fire, which happened in February this year.

Readers can find out more about the title's alleged band and the rumors surrounding its unexpected takedown in the following section.

BGMI's unexpected removal has ignited ban rumors on social media

🧐 #BGMI Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available on App Store but removed from Google Play Store... Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) is available on App Store but removed from Google Play Store...🧐 #BGMI https://t.co/Xw6711aTmk

Initially, reports of the removal were limited to Google Play Store as many Apple users could spot BGMI in App Store. However, the title soon disappeared for iOS/iPadOS users as well, leaving many social media users and BGMI fans suspicious about a potential ban.

Fans' fear is not an exaggeration as the same happened in the case of Garena Free Fire. In February, Garena's flagship battle royale shooter was removed from Play Store and App Store, leaving everyone surprised and confused as the game was still operable.

Suresh  @isureshofficial Battlegrounds Mobile India ( #BGMI ) has mysteriously disappeared from India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store . Battlegrounds Mobile India (#BGMI) has mysteriously disappeared from India-specific Google Play and Apple App Store . https://t.co/DNo0eMVE3P

Soon, many users started reporting "network" and "login" issues on Free Fire. On 14 February, the Government of India's Ministry of Electronics and IT officially banned the popular mobile game alongside 53 other alleged Chinese applications. However, the MAX variant is still working in India post Free Fire's ban.

The "memefest" has started

Reactions from Indian users are unsurprising and ban rumors are picking up speed with every passing second. The "memefest" related to #BGMIban has started on social media:

Le Indians Parents right now 🤣 #BGMI Removed From Play Store and Apple Store.Le Indians Parents right now 🤣 #BGMI Removed From Play Store and Apple Store.Le Indians Parents right now 🤣 https://t.co/f0frjFzA7n

Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow.

#bgmi #ban #BGMI Government banned BGMI again ?Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow. Government banned BGMI again ? Here we go again. T1 teams representing India at Global level and in return they are banning the game. Wow.#bgmi #ban #BGMI

More about Battlegrounds Mobile India

Battlegrounds Mobile India was launched in India in July 2021 (Image via Krafton)

Battlegrounds Mobile India turned one year old earlier this month as it was launched by Krafton (publishers) in July 2021. It was supposed to fill the void left by PUBG Mobile after the Indian government blocked the popular battle royale game in September 2020.

Having registered over 50 million downloads on the Google Play Store, Battlegrounds Mobile India also had its esports tournaments, which publishers organized in late 2021 and the first half of 2022. Interestingly, Krafton has many more planned for re-establishing the mobile gaming scene.

However, if the title's ban rumors are true, it will be a great setback for the Indian gaming scenario.

