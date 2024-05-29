BGMI Challengers Showdown 2024: Winners, overall standings, MVP, and more

Reckoning Esports won the Upthrust BGMI Challengers Showdown after exhibiting their top-tier performance in the Grand Finale. The club had a strong start to the Finals and scored 169 points with the help of six Chicken Dinners. Their player Viper was remarkable with 29 eliminations. The lineup has been impressive in the past few tournaments.

GodLike Esports’ consistent performance helped them obtain the second position with 146 points and two Chicken Dinners. The team showcased brilliant teamwork throughout their 18 matches of the Finals. Jonathan from the squad was adjudged the Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the Grand Finals as he picked up 37 eliminations at a FPM of 2.06.

Medal Esports occupied the third spot with 134 points, including 68 kills. The Paradox-led squad had quite a great run in the event. Genxfm improved their outcome in the last two days and finished fourth in the table with 126 points and three Chicken Dinners.

Trending

Overall scoreboard of BGMI Challengers Showdown 2024 Finals

Here is the overall points table of the Finals:

Reckoning Esports - 169 points GodLike Esports - 146 points Medal Esports - 134 points Genxfm - 126 points Carnival Gaming - 126 points Revenant Esports - 104 points Team Tamilas - 103 points Global Esports - 102 points Team Soul - 89 points Team XSpark - 88 points WSB Gaming - 86 points Enigma Gaming - 79 points Entity - 79 points Team 8Bit - 79 points Gujarat Tigers - 69 points THW Esports - 61 points

Carnival Gaming, led by Omega, came fifth with 126 points. Their star Goblin was the second-best player in the Grand Finals with 34 finishes. Revenant Esports claimed the sixth spot with 104 points, including 72 kills. Team Tamilas upped their performance in their last six matches and jumped to seventh position with 103 points.

Global Esports ended up in eighth place with 102 points. Team Soul’s performance was average in the BGMI Showdown Finals, with them finishing ninth in the table with 89 points. Team XSpark, led by Shadow, came 10th with 88 points. Their athlete NinjaJod was the fourth-best individual in the Grand Finals with 28 kills.

Enigma Gaming, Entity, and Team 8Bit scored 79 points each in 18 matches. Gujarat Tigers faltered in the last two days and slipped to 15th with 69 points. THW Esports was 16th with 61 points and was inconsistent throughout this three-day BGMI Showdown Finals.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback