BGMI Holi Face Off 2024 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Day 1 of the BGMI Holi Face Off 2024 was held on March 23, 2024, featuring 16 invited teams participating in four matches. The top eight teams have now qualified for the second and final day of the tournament, which has a total prize of ₹6,40,000. The first day was hosted in Playload mode, while the second will be organized in Arena Mode, where the eight qualified teams will play in a single-elimination bracket.

Team IFlicks emerged as the top performer on Day 1 after scoring 109 points in their four games. They grabbed two Chicken Dinners and 63 kills there. Team Red Parasite was second in the overall standings with 93 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Goblin and Team Ronak scored 71 and 56 and came in third and fourth positions, respectively.

Team MAVI claimed the fifth spot with 55 points, followed by Team Classified YT. Team Alpha Clasher (51) and Team Mortal (49) took seventh and eighth places, respectively, and made it to the second day.

Day 1 overall standings of BGMI Holi Face Off 2024

Team IFlicks - 109 points Team Red Parasite - 93 points Team Goblin - 71 points Team Ronak - 56 points Team MAVI - 55 points Team Classified YT - 53 points Team Alpha Clasher - 51 points Team Mortal - 49 points Team Antaryami Gaming - 43 points Team Dynamo - 43 points Team Scout - 41 points Team B2A Paghuru - 37 points Team Jonathan Gaming - 12 points Team ka2tro - 6 points Team Owais - 6 points Team Shreeman Legend - 4 points

Match 1

Team IFlicks clinched a 28-point Chicken Dinner in the opener. Team MAVI and Team Goblin secured 23 and 19 points, respectively. Team Alpha Clasher managed to earn 16 points with the help of 10 kills. Team Mortal, which features three professional players from Soul Esports, claimed only three points in this first game of the BGMI event.

Match 2

Team Scout put on a noteworthy performance and earned a 25-point victory. Team Classified, Angaryami, and Gobin achieved 24, 22, and 21 points, respectively. Team Mortal and Team Jonathan garnered seven points each.

Match 3

Team IFlicks secured their second Chicken Dinner with 23 points. Team B2A Paghuru accumulated 18 points, while Team Red Parasite and Antaryami Gaming gained 14 points each. BGMI star Galmaboy from Team Ronak picked up five kills.

Match 4

Team Red Parasite, featuring three professional players from Gods Reign, came out victorious in the last game with 26 points. Dynamo Gaming ensured 19 points to their name. Team Mortal acquired 17 important points thanks to their BGMI athlete Jokar’s four kills.