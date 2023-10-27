BGMI India-Korea Invitational event: Everything you need to know

Krafton, the developer of BGMI, is hosting an India-Korea Invitational event in Delhi on October 26, 2023, which will go through October 28, 2023.

Many renowned figures underscored the prominence of the event's first day, including the CEO of Invest India, the Korean Ambassador to India, numerous Indian politicians, an Indian national football team player, and various dignitaries from the Sports Authority of India (SAI). Moreover, over 3,000 people attended the event, which added to its grandeur.

This article will briefly discuss details of the India-Korea Invitational event aimed at uplifting the Indian esports scene.

Krafton's BGMI India-Korea Invitational commits to boost the Indian Esports community

Krafton's India-Korea Invitational event is being held at the Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. It showcased eight talented BGMI Indian teams competing with the top Korean teams of the game. Needless to say, it was an intense battle.

Chang Jae-bok, the Korean Ambassador to India, was one of the dignitaries who ennobled the event's opening ceremony, along with Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, Shiv Sharma, Deputy Director General of SAI, and Piyush Jain, the Governing Board Member of SAI.

Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, the goalkeeper of the Indian national football team and Member of Parliament, Sunita Duggal, joined the event to further cheer for the athletes.

Moreover, Sean Hyunil Sohn, CEO of Krafton India, presented the esteemed guests with an India-Korea stationery box as a gesture of appreciation and went on to express his thoughts on the event's opening day:

"The India-Korea Invitational has commenced with a resounding start, heralding the beginning of a spectacular showcase of talent and competition. Both countries are united by a common passion for gaming, and at KRAFTON, we are privileged to be able to contribute to the evolution of a holistic gaming ecosystem, reaffirming our commitment to the growth of the global Esports community."

BGMI India-Korea Invitational Day 1 highlights

On the tournament's first day, each country's eight teams vigorously competed against each other in Road to Valor: Empires and Battlegrounds Mobile India.

