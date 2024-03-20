BGMI India Rising Week 2 Qualifier Week 2 Day 1: Overall standings, highlights, and more

Team Soul ranked first with 53 points after Day 1 of the Upthrust BGMI India Rising Week 2 Qualifier. They secured 36 kills and one Chicken Dinner in their four matches, with Manya and Spower clinching 15 and 11 kills, respectively. The squad pulled off a mammoth 17-kill Chicken Dinner in the first match and was the star performer of the first week.

Orangutan Gaming took second with 37 points, including 25 eliminations. The Ash-led squad couldn’t secure a Chicken Dinner but delivered steady performances. Team Xspark got 34 points and ranked third in the overall scoreboard. The renowned lineup also clinched a Chicken Dinner on Day 1. Uprising Rivals and Team Psyche came fourth and fifth positions with 33 and 31 points, respectively.

Day 1 points table of Upcoming BGMI India Rising Week 2 Qualifier

Each team played four matches on March 19. Here is the overall scoreboard:

Team Soul - 53 points Orangutan - 37 points Team XSpark - 34 points Uprising Rivals - 33 points Team Psyche - 31 points WSB Gaming - 27 points Team Forever - 26 points Enigma Gaming - 26 points Gods Reign - 25 points Medal Esports - 24 points Team 8Bit - 23 points Genxfm Esports - 22 points R Esports - 22 points Gujarat Tigers - 21 points Hydra Esports - 20 points Team Zero - 19 points Team Tamilas - 18 points Windgod - 17 points Team Aaru - 15 points GodLike Esports - 14 points Marcos Gaming - 11 points Global Esports - 9 points Carnival Esports - 5 points Entity Gaming - 0 point

WSB and Team Forever won one Chicken Dinner each and came in sixth and seventh positions with 27 and 26 points, respectively. Gods Reign collected 25 points and ranked ninth in the overall standings. Medal Esports, who recently resigned Kyloo, secured one Chicken Dinner and scored 24 points in their four matches.

Team 8Bit and REsports garnered 23 and 22 points, respectively. Gujarat Tigers, led by BGMI star Shadow, finished 14th in the overall scoreboard with 21 points. Hydra Official posted only 20 points at an average of five. GodLike Esports faced difficulties and managed only 14 points on the first day.

Marcos Gaming and Global Esports also faltered, scoring only 11 and 9 points, respectively. Carnival Gaming, led by BGMI pro Omega, accumulated only five points in their four games. These teams will no doubt be looking to strengthen their rankings on the second day of the Qualifier Week 2.