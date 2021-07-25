BGMI Lite release dates and pre-registration details on the internet are fake and misleading

The popular Battle Royale title BGMI has been in the news since it was officially released earlier this month. BGMI brought the PUBG Mobile experience back to the Indian gaming community almost a year after being banned in September 2020.

The craze for PUBG Mobile was reignited following the game's release, and it was reported that BGMI registered over 34 million gamers within 10 days of release.

Following the success of BGMI, several gamers have demanded the release of BGMI Lite. Ever since then, the internet is filled with BGMI release dates and pre-registration links.

Gamers should be aware of fake BGMI Lite information

PUBG Mobile Lite is extremely popular among gamers because of the low system requirements required to run the game. The success of BGMI compelled gamers to raise the demand for BGMI Lite as they want to experience the game on their low-end devices.

We all need BGMI lite version pic.twitter.com/YYUNkRc3hz — DEVRAJ GURJAR (@DEVRAJG63600997) July 17, 2021

Ever since the demands of gamers surfaced on various social media sites, websites, and third-party applications, they have started putting up information regarding BGMI Lite. Some of these websites allegedly reveal release dates, while others are providing links to pre-register.

It must be noted that all these information and pre-registration links are fake. These fraudulent websites are using the opportunity to lure viewers to their websites using clickbait.

Krafton Inc. has not revealed any information regarding BGMI Lite. Therefore, it is doubtful that these third-party applications will be getting any official news regarding the same.

Gamers should refrain from visiting these websites as not only do they spread fake news, but it can also be harmful. Gamers are requested not to click on any pre-registration links as they can be malicious applications that can extract user information and misuse them on the internet.

BGMI has been officially released for Android users. Developers are yet to release the popular Battle Royale title for gamers with an iOS interface.

The delay has caused severe unrest among gamers, and they have demanded the title be released soon. Krafton Inc. has assured gamers that developments are underway, and gamers can expect the game to be released anytime soon.

Krafton hints BGMI iOS Release Date, also removes Android only criteria from BGMI Series Rule book. #BGMI #technology pic.twitter.com/kSwnKJbXqf — Tech Mobie (@TechMobie) July 23, 2021

It is doubtful that the developers will release BGMI Lite before the iOS version. It can be stated without a doubt that the developers have not yet thought about BGMI Lite. However, Krafton Inc. might consider things after receiving several requests from gamers.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Srijan Sen