"BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022": Claims Technical Guruji on game's return

A positive update related to BGMI's unban window has been provided by India's most-subscribed tech YouTuber, Technical Guruji. In one of his most recent tech-news-related videos, Gaurav Chaudhary, better known as Technical Guruji, has provided a crucial leak about the game's return, claiming that it might happen by the end of 2022.

Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been absent from the India-specific virtual application stores of Apple and Google since the end of July 2022. The ban on the Krafton-backed battle royale game is getting closer to its three-month anniversary, and fans are eagerly waiting for a comeback date or any similar announcement.

BGMI unban: Technical Guruji provides a crucial leak about the game's return window

In the 12th episode of his YouTube video series, WTF (Weekly Tech Focus), Technical Guruji provided insights on multiple topics, be it around Trump's return to Twitter, GB WhatsApp Scam, or the iPhone 14 crash detection. However, a specific subject that got the attention of Battlegrounds Mobile India fans was their beloved game's return date.

As the video hit the "9:37 mark," Technical Guruji started talking about the potential return of the famous Indian PUBG Mobile variant. He provided infromation about the comeback date by saying:

"This news (unban date) is my favorite one for today as we have all been waiting for Battlegrounds Mobile India's return for a long time, and finally, we have a date. BGMI might make a comeback by the end of 2022 in a fresh avatar."

The popular tech YouTuber also told the viewers about the departure of Krafton India's Head of Corp Dev & Investments (India & MENA), Anuj Tandon. However, Gaurav refrained from speculating about Tandon's resignation and asked his followers to circulate the news of Battlegrounds Mobile India's return.

Interestingly, a few days back, another popular personality in India's esports scene, Piyush 'Spero' Bathla, talked about Battlegrounds Mobile India's return and leaks. Here's what Spero told his followers during his livestream:

"Regarding the talks around comeback and leaks around it, in my opinion, leaks cannot come out because of the confidentiality of the matter. The government might have directed Krafton not to leak anything. So, if anyone is providing you with any of the leaks, they are probably wrong, in my opinion, because no one has any leaks."

During the same stream, Spero also informed fans that Krafton had maintained confidentiality around the matter, and no one had been able to receive a reply on the game's return. However, Spero also agreed to Krafton scheduling the BGMI unban after December 2022.

