BGMI officially banned in India as app gets removed from Play Store and iOS App Store

In a jaw-dropping development, Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) has been removed from the Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The news is rapidly spreading across the Indian gaming community and has quickly become one of the most popular subjects of conversation.

Based on the official information received, the popular battle royale title was banned within the country by the government. More specifics about the situation will become available as time passes and additional data becomes available.

Fans can check out all the currently available information about BGMI’s ban below.

Ban on BGMI in India as title gets removed from app stores

PUBG Mobile was banned in India back in September 2020 (Image via garena)

BGMI has been officially removed from the Google Play Store and Apple App Store in recent hours. This is déjà vu for many fans since a similar situation occurred in September 2020, when PUBG Mobile was suspended in the country.

As per TechCrunch's Manish Singh, Google’s statement on the removal of Battlegrounds Mobile India was:

“On receipt of the order, following established process, we have notified the affected developer and have blocked access to the app that remained available on the Play Store in India.”

Consequently, it is fair to conclude that the government issued an order that led to the app's ban and its removal from various stores. With these developments, the game’s community is heartbroken and has been waiting for an official response from Krafton on the ongoing matter.

Players can currently play the game and servers are accessible (Image via Krafton)

Regardless of all the recent events, the battle royale title is currently playable. However, depending on how the future unfolds, the servers may get shut down on the government's orders.

Aside from that, in-game transactions are no longer accessible, and individuals who wish to get UC will not be able to purchase it.

Fan reaction to the announcement of the game's

Fans have already expressed their unhappiness with the choice to ban Battlegrounds Mobile India from app stores. Many others cannot believe that the game has been suspended.

Here are a few tweets from BGMI users about the recent news:

It is likely that Krafton will soon address more details and specifics about the title’s removal and suspension. Before posting any rumors or speculations online, players are advised to patiently wait for more information to be revealed.

