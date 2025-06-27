BGMI OnePlus Campus Dominate 2025: BGMS slots, registration, and everything we know so far

OnePlus Campus Dominate 2025 offers two qualification slots for the BGMI Masters Series (BGMS) Season 4, a major LAN event. Registration for the event began on June 26 and will remain open until July 12. Only college students are eligible to register their teams. The tournament's total prize pool is ₹6 lakh.

Ad

OnePlus Campus Dominate 2025 offers college students a chance to compete in a high-profile BGMI event. BGMS is a major third-party tournament, with many top-tier organizations receiving direct invitations to participate.

How to register for BGMI OnePlus Campus Dominate 2025

Ad

Trending

Students aged 18 or older can register their squads for OnePlus Campus Dominate 2025. Each participant must have a BGMI account with a level above 20. A total of 1280 teams can register for the event.

Follow these steps to register:

Visit community.oneplus.com.

Fill in your details, like username, social media handle, email, contact number, IGN, date of birth, and more.

Confirm your age.

Click on the Submit banner.

The tournament will be held in two stages. The Qualifiers will be held online, where registered teams will fight for a spot in the Grand Finals. A total of 16 teams will advance to the final stage.

Ad

The winner will earn a direct slot in BGMS Season 4. Additionally, the team with the highest number of kills in the Grand Finals will also qualify for the BGMI Masters Series.

The winners and their best friends will also receive OnePlus Nord 5 smartphones. Additionally, the winners will also get a share of the total prize pool of ₹6 lakh.

The inaugural edition of the BGMS was held in 2022, featuring 24 teams and a huge prize pool of ₹1.5 crore. Global Esports, led by Manya, emerged as the winners.

Ad

The second season took place in 2023, with 24 teams competing for a massive prize pool of ₹2.1 crore. Gladiators Esports, led by Destro, claimed the title with a dominant performance.

The third edition was held in 2024 and featured a ₹1 crore prize pool. Team Soul, once again led by Manya, emerged victorious, while Entity and Team Tamilas finished in second and third place, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More