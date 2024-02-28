BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena Day 3: Overall scoreboard, highlights, and more

After 15 out of the total 20 matches, WSB Gaming remains on top in the BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena February Edition. The top-placed team has accumulated 151 points, including 97 eliminations. Mystic Esports is behind them in second rank with 126 points. Orangutan Gaming occupied third position with 106 points.

Uprising Esports has secured fourth spot with 106 points. GodLike Esports demonstrated their enhanced performance on Day 3 and is fifth with 93 points, despite not having any Chicken Dinner. Revenant and Reckoning have gained 92 and 83 points, respectively.

Three experienced BGMI teams, 8Bit, Forever, and Gujarat Tigers, ranked 13th, 14th, and 15th with 61, 60, and 58 points respectively. These clubs must improve their play on the last day to make it into the top 10.

Day 3 summary of BGMI OnePlus Dominate Arena

WSB Gaming ranks first after Day 3 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 11 - Erangel

Team Galaxy took control of the first encounter of Day 3 and won a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers and GodLike posted 17 points each on the scoreboard. While Mystic and Revenant Esports clinched nine points each. Jonathan Gaming from GodLike was the top individual player with seven kills.

Match 12 - Miramar

Team Zero earned their first Chicken Dinner of this BGMI event with 18 points. Gujarat Tigers also played astonishingly to collect 15 points thanks to Clutchgod’s five kills. Mystic and WSB added 12 and 11 points to their respective pockets.

Match 13 - Erangel

Aslaaa Esports clinched a 14-point Chicken Dinner in this second Erangel match of Day 3. WSB Esports played aggressively in the initial circles and grabbed 15 points. 8Bit and Team Zero managed 10 points each. Orangutan was eliminated earlier there.

Overall scoreboard of Dominate Arena after Day 3 (Image via Nodwin Gaming)

Match 14 - Sanhok

Uprising Esports pulled off a 14-point triumphant in this encounter. GodLike Esports garnered 14 points courtesy of their BGMI pro Apollo’s six kills. Mystic and Reckoning claimed 14 and 13 points, respectively.

Match 15 - Erangel

WSB Gaming won this 15th match of the tournament with 22 points. Revenant Esports showcased their aggressive play and achieved 16 points, including 15 eliminations. Their newest BGMI addition, Acquanox, picked up six frags. GodLike grabbed 10 important points after exhibiting their top-notch performance in this end game of Day 3.