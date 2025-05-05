BGMI pro SprayGod leaves Revenant XSpark ahead of BMPS 2025

Popular BGMI athlete Harsh "SprayGod" Malik has left Revenant XSpark ahead of the Battlegrounds Mobile Pro Series (BMPS) 2025. His team recently failed to perform at the BGIS 2025. After winning back-to-back official tournaments last year, Revenant XSpark struggled in the last six months. However, he has yet to announce his new team for the upcoming events.

Ad

Team XSpark has also not yet officially announced SprayGod’s departure. However, ScoutOp revealed that the latter is no longer part of the squad. Notably, the team bid farewell to Joker last month, with Shadow and Sarang currently in its lineup.

SprayGod parts ways with Revenant XSpark's BGMI lineup

SprayGod led Revenant Xspark (Image via Instagram/SprayGod)

On May 5, 2025, SprayGod officially announced his departure from Revenant Xspark via his Instagram page:

Ad

Trending

"As you guys must have heard from other people, that i am not a part of RNTX BGMI Lineup anymore so i thought i needed to address it from my side as well. Unfortunately, the people which were so close to me have decided to bid farewell to me. l wish it was in my hands but i have tried from my side. It is what it is sometimes but i will always cherish the memories i created with the unit and you all".

Ad

Expressing his gratitude for supporting his endeavors, he concluded:

"This is me, RntxSpraygod signing off. Thank you for always supporting me in my good and bad. Let’s see what the future holds".

In October 2024, Revenant and XSpark announced their collaboration. The roster has previously won the BGIS and BMPS while playing for Team XSpark. However, the BGMI squad failed to achieve similar feats under the banner of Revenant XSpark.

Ad

Ad

SprayGod was crowned MVP at BGIS 2024 after showcasing his magnificent performances throughout the event. He was also remarkable in the BMPS last year. Under the leadership of Shadow, the team delivered a string of amazing performances in 2024.

SprayGod has been competing for more than five years. He has played in many major tournaments, including PUBG Mobile World Invitational 2022. He will now aim to bounce back at the Skyesports Championship and BMPS 2024.

Revenant XSpark will reveal its refreshed lineup in the coming days. The team capitulated in the previous two major tournaments, including the BGIS 2025 and Snapdragon BGMI Pro Series Season 6. The squad will hope to make a strong comeback in the upcoming BMPS and defend its title.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gametube Follow Gametube for all the latest updates on Battlegrounds Mobile India, Garena Free Fire, Warzone Mobile, Valorant Mobile, Pokemon UNITE, Rainbow Six Mobile, Assassin's Creed Mobile,and other games (MOBA, BR, FPS,Open World RPG, Action Adventure). Know More