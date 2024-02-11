BGMI Rising Star Showdown S3 2024: Winners, MVP, overall standings, and more

Carnival Gaming won the BGMI Rising Star Showdown S3 after demonstrating their stunning teamwork and prowess throughout the Grand Finals. The squad led by Omega amassed 155 points, including 90 eliminations. They picked up three Chicken Dinners in their 18 matches played in the Finals. Akshat from the club clinched 25 finishes alone and was the second-best individual performer.

Entity also exhibited a strong run in the tournament and finished in second place with 143 points. The Samuraj-led crew has been in excellent form for the last few weeks. With 27 eliminations, Entity's Gamlaboy was declared the MVP of the Grand Finals.

.Overall standings of BGMI Rising Star Showdown S3 Finals

Top eight teams of Rising Star Showdown (Image via RA Esports)

Reckoning Esports struggled a bit on Day 3 but managed to clinch the third place with 133 points. The lineup claimed four Chicken Dinners in the Finals. Punk, the IGL of the squad, had a remarkable performance, picking up 25 kills.

Orangutan Gaming registered fourth place with 120 points, including 76 finishes. Their BGMI star AKop took 24 eliminations. The club had an underwhelming start to the Grand Finals but displayed their great teamwork in the last two days and claimed a spot in the top five.

Hyderabad Hydras secured fifth place with 118 points. Despite their modest start to the Final, the team presented a remarkable comeback on the third day by winning three Chicken Dinners. Team Soul came in sixth position with 107 points, including 72 kills. Team Forever and FS Esports scored 105 points each.

Overall scoreboard of Rising Star Showdown (Image via RA Esports)

Team 8Bit was ninth in the overall table with 92 points. Chemin Esports, who had a powerful start to the Finals, fell to 10th position with 89 points after stumbling in their last six matches. Gods Reign finished 11th in the chart with 88 points. The experienced lineup, led by Destro, had mediocre performances in the event.

Top 5 athletes of Grand Finals (Image via RA Esports)

GodLike Esports, led by BGMI star Jelly, ranked 12th with 83 points, including 58 kills. The fan-favorite squad had another mediocre event, as the club has been struggling for over a year in the scene. Gujarat Tigers and Genesis Esports posted 68 points each. Big Brother Esports and Revenant came in the two spots of the overall standings with 63 and 61 points, respectively.