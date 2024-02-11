BGMI Rising Star Showdown S3 Grand Finals Day 2: Overall standings, top five players, overview, and more

Carnival Gaming occupied prime position after Day 2 of the BGMI Rising Star Showdown S3 Grand Finals. The Omega-led squad has collected 107 points and two Chicken Dinners in 12 matches. Reckoning Esports were seven points behind them to take the second spot in the table. Entity Gaming slipped to third place with 92 points. Team Forever, led by Owais, were fourth with 85 points.

Chemin and Team Soul bagged 79 and 77 points, respectively, while Team 8Bit and Orangutan earned 70 points each. FS Esports managed ninth place with 65 points. Gods Reign, the former Gladiator Esports lineup, took the 11th spot with 56 points. GodLike Esports claimed 48 points and finished 13th after Day 2.

BGMI star Altu from Chemin Esports was ranked first with 20 kills in the elimination leaderboard. Punk from Reckoning and Gamlaboy from Entity managed 19 kills each. Hector from Chemin and Troye from Entity secured 17 kills each.

Day 2 overview of BGMI Rising Star Showdown Finals

Carnival Gaming is on top of the table after Day 2 (Image via RA Esports)

Match 1 - Erangel

Carnival Gaming dominated the opening match of Day 2 and clinched a 15-point Chicken Dinner. Entity, Soul, and Hyderabad Hydras secured 14, 13, and 10 points, respectively. GodLike somehow earned six points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Reckoning Gaming won the second battle with 21 points. Carnival yet again played brilliantly and clinched 13 points. Orangutan and Gujarat Tigers earned 11 and 10 points, respectively. GodLike failed to garner any points in this game.

Match 3 - Sanhok

FS Esports emerged victorious with 21 points in the third round, thanks to their BGMI pro, Secret’s six kills. Orangutan picked up 15 points, including nine kills. GodLike and 8Bit managed 11 and seven points, respectively.

Overall standings of BGMI Showdown Finals after Day 2 (Image via RA Esports)

Match 4 - Vikendi

Reckoning Gaming claimed their second Chicken Dinner of the day with 25 points. Orangutan once again impressed, garnering 13 points. GodLike added nine points, while Team Soul took seven points.

Match 5 - Erangel

Team 8Bit emerged victorious in the fifth battle with 14 points. Carnival Gaming registered 13 points to their name, while Genesis gained 10 points. Meanwhile, GodLike, Gods Reign, and Orangutan claimed a point each.

Match 6 - Miramar

In the end match of Day 2, Team Forever earned a 20-point Chicken Dinner. Carnival Gaming and 8Bit secured 14 and 10 points, respectively. Gods Reign accumulated nine points, including six kills.