BGMI Rising Stars 2025: Registration, and eligibility criteria announced 

Krafton introduced a new program, BGMI Rising Star, to support emerging players and elevate the Indian esports scene. Registration for this program kicks off on January 21, 2025. Players who meet the eligibility criteria can register through the official website of Krafton India Esports. The publisher will reveal other details about the program in the coming weeks.

Krafton initially revealed the Rising Stars during the BGMI Esports 2025 season roadmap announcement. Registration for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series (BGIS) 2025 has ended. The BGIS is the first official event of the year and is all set to begin on January 25.

Eligibility criteria for BGMI Rising Star 2025

Krafton has revealed the eligibility criteria for participating in the Rising Star program. Here are the minimum requirements:

Follower/Subscriber Count: Players must have at least 1,000 followers or subscribers on YouTube, Facebook, or any other streaming platform.

Players must have at least 1,000 followers or subscribers on YouTube, Facebook, or any other streaming platform. Content Consistency: Regularly create and share content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, with at least 20% of recent content focused on the game.

Regularly create and share content related to Battlegrounds Mobile India, with at least 20% of recent content focused on the game. Age Requirement: Must be at least 16 years old.

Must be at least 16 years old. Code of Conduct Compliance: Adhere to the KIE Rising Stars Program Code of Conduct, which promotes respectful and appropriate content.

Adhere to the KIE Rising Stars Program Code of Conduct, which promotes respectful and appropriate content. Official Events Participation: Must have participated in at least two official BGMI events.

How to register

Registration for the Rising Star is now open through the Krafton India Esports website. Players must fill in the required information, such as name, date of birth, city, In-Game Name (IGN), BGMI UID, and social media accounts.

Krafton India has not yet revealed all the details about the Rising Star on its official website. The company mentioned on the website:

"The Krafton India Esports Rising Star Program is an ambitious initiative aimed at elevating India's esports ecosystem by nurturing and supporting emerging talent. This program identifies and trains aspiring esports athletes across India. In addition to skill development, the program emphasizes mental well-being and balanced lifestyles for a holistic approach to professional esports".

Krafton has already announced two major BGMI events for the first half of the 2025 season. The first event, named BGIS, will run until April 20. The initial stage of the tournament is all set to kick off on February 25, where several underdog teams will fight to reach the next round. After that, the second event, named BMPS, will be held. Each tournament features ₹2 crore in the prize pool.

