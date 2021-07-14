BGMI Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era free rewards and price revealed

The BGMI 1.5 update has brought significant changes to the game apart from new features like the game mode. One of the critical areas of development has been the Royale Pass, as it will now run monthly. The abbreviation for the season will be M1 and so forth.
Royale Pass Month 1 – Tek Era has commenced today and will be available until August 12th, 2021. It features many rewards, even for the free pass, including an outfit, a emote, and more.
BGMI Royale Pass Month 1
Price
The pricing for the Royale Pass has been changed, and now the Elite Pass in BGMI will cost 360 UC, and the Elite Pass Plus will set the users back by 960 UC. In addition to this, users have been provided with an RP Voucher (60 UC), which reduces the respective variant's price by 60 UC.
Free rewards
The list of items has been provided below:
- RP 1: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 2: 50 AG
- RP 3: 500 BP
- RP 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP 5: Mission Card (M1)
- RP 6: 30 AG
- RP 7: 10 Silver
- RP 8: 2x Classic Crate Coupon
- RP 9: 5 RP Badges Voucher
- RP 10: 500 BP
- RP 11: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 12: 30 AG
- RP 13: Night Stalker Parachute
- RP 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time
- RP 15: Haaa emote
- RP 16: 30 AG
- RP 17: 10 Silver
- RP 18: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 19: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M1)
- RP 20: 500 BP
- RP 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 22: 30 AG
- RP 23: 10 Silver
- RP 24: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 25: Groovy Teen Outfit
- RP 26: 30 AG
- RP 27: 500 BP
- RP 28: Room Card: 1-Day
- RP 29: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M2)
- RP 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 32: 30 AG
- RP 33: 10 Silver
- RP 34: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 35: Alien Technology - QBU
- RP 36: 30 AG
- RP 37: 500 BP
- RP 38: 500 BP
- RP 39: 5 Classic Crate coupon Scrap
- RP 40: 10 Silver
- RP 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour
- RP 42: 30 AG
- RP 43: 500 BP
- RP 44: 8 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 45: 10 Silver
- RP 46: 50 AG
- RP 47: 500 BP
- RP 48: Room Card: 1-Day
- RP 49: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap
- RP 50: 15 Silver
