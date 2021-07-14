BGMI Royale Pass Month 1: Tek Era free rewards and price revealed

The BGMI 1.5 update has brought significant changes to the game apart from new features like the game mode. One of the critical areas of development has been the Royale Pass, as it will now run monthly. The abbreviation for the season will be M1 and so forth.

Royale Pass Month 1 – Tek Era has commenced today and will be available until August 12th, 2021. It features many rewards, even for the free pass, including an outfit, a emote, and more.

BGMI Royale Pass Month 1

Price

Elite Pass requires 360, and Elite Pass Plus need 960 UC (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The pricing for the Royale Pass has been changed, and now the Elite Pass in BGMI will cost 360 UC, and the Elite Pass Plus will set the users back by 960 UC. In addition to this, users have been provided with an RP Voucher (60 UC), which reduces the respective variant's price by 60 UC.

Players are provided with RP Voucher that reduces the overall cost

Also read: BGMI 1.5 update: Is the new MG3 gun better than DP-28? All you need to know

Free rewards

Groovy Teen Outfit is a part of the new BGMI Royale Pass (Image via Battlegrounds Mobile India)

The list of items has been provided below:

RP 1: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 2: 50 AG

RP 3: 500 BP

RP 4: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 5: Mission Card (M1)

RP 6: 30 AG

RP 7: 10 Silver

RP 8: 2x Classic Crate Coupon

RP 9: 5 RP Badges Voucher

RP 10: 500 BP

RP 11: 5x Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 12: 30 AG

RP 13: Night Stalker Parachute

RP 14: Rating Protection Card: 1-Time

RP 15: Haaa emote

RP 16: 30 AG

RP 17: 10 Silver

RP 18: 3 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 19: 5 RP Badges Voucher (M1)

RP 20: 500 BP

RP 21: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 22: 30 AG

RP 23: 10 Silver

RP 24: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 25: Groovy Teen Outfit

RP 26: 30 AG

RP 27: 500 BP

RP 28: Room Card: 1-Day

RP 29: 3x Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 30: RP Voucher (60 UC) (M2)

RP 31: 2x EXP Card: 1-Hour

RP 32: 30 AG

RP 33: 10 Silver

RP 34: 5 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 35: Alien Technology - QBU

RP 36: 30 AG

RP 37: 500 BP

RP 38: 500 BP

RP 39: 5 Classic Crate coupon Scrap

RP 40: 10 Silver

RP 41: 2x BP Card: 1-Hour

RP 42: 30 AG

RP 43: 500 BP

RP 44: 8 Supply Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 45: 10 Silver

RP 46: 50 AG

RP 47: 500 BP

RP 48: Room Card: 1-Day

RP 49: 10 Classic Crate Coupon Scrap

RP 50: 15 Silver

Also read: How to purchase UC in BGMI: Price, methods, and all you need to know

Edited by Srijan Sen