BGMI's first esports tournament, Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021, officially announced

The release of Battlegrounds Mobile India has revitalized India's mobile gaming community. Krafton's latest offering appears to be carrying on the popularity of PUBG Mobile before its ban in the country back in September 2020.

The numbers it has posted suggest the same. BGMI has been downloaded more than 34 million times since its launch earlier this month. It also boasts 16 million daily active users, making it the most popular game in the mobile market today.

Krafton has now answered questions around the esports landscape of the latest title by revealing its first open esports tournament.

Krafton unveils Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI) India Series 2021

At the time of BGMI's announcement, the South Korean company had promised exclusive tournaments and events explicitly for the Indian audience. They have made good on their statement and have finally announced its first open for all esports tournament, the Battlegrounds Mobile India Series 2021.

The developer posted a video on the official handles and YouTube channel unveiling the logo of their upcoming tournament.

The description of the video reads:

"The biggest battle - BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES 2021 is here. It is your chance to become champions and build your legacy. Stay tuned!"

The specific prize pool, format, and schedule are expected to be released shortly. Earlier, Krafton had teased the roadmap of Battlegrounds Mobile India esports in the Launch Party event and said that the announcement would go live on July 15th.

Also read: "Battlegrounds Mobile India will definitely be creating a significant boost for players and content creators in the nation's mobile industry": Asarudheen of Vaadhiyaar

On July 7th, the developers also released a teaser for these BGMI tournaments. They unveiled a new dedicated website for Battlegrounds Mobile India esports. Players can visit it through this link.

The first Launch Party invitational event was a grand success and saw around 547k peak concurrent viewers. The numbers make it quite apparent that players are waiting for such tournaments.

Team Snax won the event, taking home the lion's share of the prize pool. The team dominated the event, winning four of the six matches.

Also read: Battlegrounds Mobile India: Marcos Gaming crowned champions of the Skyesports Streamers Showdown

Edited by Ravi Iyer