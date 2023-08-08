BGMI x Dragon Ball Super collaboration confirmed

As BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) confirms its association with the beloved anime series, Indian gamers are ready to merge with the iconic realm of Dragon Ball Super. Battlegrounds Mobile India recently released an unusual image on their social media handles - the famed Dragon Radar from the Dragon Ball franchise - in a statement that has sent shockwaves of excitement across the gaming and anime communities.

This cleverly selected image serves as a clever confirmation of the planned collaboration, leaving fans of both Battlegrounds Mobile India and Dragon Ball Super keen for what promises to be an incredible collaboration.

BGMI shared an image that confirms their collaboration with Dragon Ball Super

The usage of the Dragon Radar image is a stroke of genius. It is an iconic tool characters in the Dragon Ball series use to detect the mysterious Dragon Balls. Its appearance on BGMI's social media platforms conveys the crossover message well without simply mentioning it. This beautiful teaser demonstrates BGMI's attention to detail and appeals to fans' curiosity about what the cooperation would entail.

While the partnership has been confirmed, the lack of a release date adds to the excitement. The choice by Krafton, the developer of the BR title, to keep the release date secret is a purposeful move that creates a sense of mystery and speculation.

The collaboration between Battlegrounds Mobile India and Dragon Ball Super is set to be a watershed moment in the history of mobile gaming. Both entities are extremely popular in their respective fields, making this collaboration a dream come true for many admirers. The immersive gaming experience and the action-packed universe of Dragon Ball Super is a match made in heaven, promising an unrivaled blend of pleasure.

As fans prepare to navigate the virtual battlegrounds with a Dragon Ball twist, the enthusiasm among anime fans is palpable. With its riveting storyline and fascinating characters, Dragon Ball Super has won the hearts of fans worldwide. The idea of seeing these well-known characters in the setting of BGMI's gaming mechanics is appealing.