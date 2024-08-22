BMPS 2024 prize pool distribution revealed 

Krafton announced a massive ₹2 crore prize pool distribution for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024. A total of 128 teams are facing each other for a lion's share of the prize. The Pro Series commenced on August 20 and will be organized in five different stages before the winner is decided.
The BMPS 2024 Finale will be played in Kochi, Kerala. The 16 top teams from the Semifinals will battle across 18 matches from September 27 to 29. This is the first time Kerala will host the Grand Finals of a major BGMI tournament.
Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2024
The first prize of the tournament is ₹75 lakhs, which is 37.5% of the total prize pool. The second and third prizes are ₹30 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:
- First place - ₹75 lakhs
- Second place - ₹30 lakhs
- Third place - ₹20 lakhs
- Fourth place - ₹12.5 lakhs
- Fifth place - ₹10 lakhs
- Sixth place - ₹8 lakhs
- Seventh place - ₹7 lakhs
- Eighth place - ₹6 lakhs
- Ninth place - ₹5 lakhs
- 10th place - ₹5 lakhs
- 11th place - ₹3 lakhs
- 12th place - ₹3 lakhs
- 13th place - ₹2 lakhs
- 14th place - ₹2 lakhs
- 15th place - ₹2 lakhs
- 16th place - ₹2 lakhs
Individual awards
The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the the Pro Series will receive ₹4 lakhs in prize money. The best captain will be awarded ₹2 lakhs. Here are the six individual awards:
- MVP of BMPS 2024 - ₹4 lakhs
- Best IGL - ₹2 lakhs
- Emerging star - ₹1 lakhs
- Fan favourite player - ₹50,000
- MVP of Grand Finals - Hero Xtreme 160R 4V
- Survivor of Grand Finals - Hero Xtreme 125R
The 2022 edition of the BMPS had the same prize pool as this season's. The 2023 edition featured a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Krafton recently hosted the BGIS, which also had the same amount as this ongoing Pro Series.
Here is the schedule for the BMPS 2024:
- Round 1 - August 20 to September 5, 2024
- Round 2 - September 7 to September 10, 2024
- Round 3 - September 11 to September 14, 2024
- Semifinals - September 15 to September 18, 2024
- Grand Finals - September 27 to September 29, 2024
Round 1 of the Pro Series is currently underway, where 128 invited clubs are competing for 64 spots in the subsequent round. The competition is being broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.