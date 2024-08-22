BMPS 2024 prize pool distribution revealed 

Krafton announced a massive ₹2 crore prize pool distribution for the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024. A total of 128 teams are facing each other for a lion's share of the prize. The Pro Series commenced on August 20 and will be organized in five different stages before the winner is decided.

The BMPS 2024 Finale will be played in Kochi, Kerala. The 16 top teams from the Semifinals will battle across 18 matches from September 27 to 29. This is the first time Kerala will host the Grand Finals of a major BGMI tournament.

Prize pool distribution of BMPS 2024

Prize pool distribution of Pro Series 2024 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

The first prize of the tournament is ₹75 lakhs, which is 37.5% of the total prize pool. The second and third prizes are ₹30 lakhs and ₹20 lakhs, respectively. Here is the prize pool distribution:

First place - ₹75 lakhs

Second place - ₹30 lakhs

Third place - ₹20 lakhs

Fourth place - ₹12.5 lakhs

Fifth place - ₹10 lakhs

Sixth place - ₹8 lakhs

Seventh place - ₹7 lakhs

Eighth place - ₹6 lakhs

Ninth place - ₹5 lakhs

10th place - ₹5 lakhs

11th place - ₹3 lakhs

12th place - ₹3 lakhs

13th place - ₹2 lakhs

14th place - ₹2 lakhs

15th place - ₹2 lakhs

16th place - ₹2 lakhs

Individual awards

The Most Valuable Player (MVP) of the the Pro Series will receive ₹4 lakhs in prize money. The best captain will be awarded ₹2 lakhs. Here are the six individual awards:

MVP of BMPS 2024 - ₹4 lakhs

Best IGL - ₹2 lakhs

Emerging star - ₹1 lakhs

Fan favourite player - ₹50,000

MVP of Grand Finals - Hero Xtreme 160R 4V

Survivor of Grand Finals - Hero Xtreme 125R

The 2022 edition of the BMPS had the same prize pool as this season's. The 2023 edition featured a prize pool of ₹1 crore. Krafton recently hosted the BGIS, which also had the same amount as this ongoing Pro Series.

Here is the schedule for the BMPS 2024:

Round 1 - August 20 to September 5, 2024

Round 2 - September 7 to September 10, 2024

Round 3 - September 11 to September 14, 2024

Semifinals - September 15 to September 18, 2024

Grand Finals - September 27 to September 29, 2024

Round 1 of the Pro Series is currently underway, where 128 invited clubs are competing for 64 spots in the subsequent round. The competition is being broadcast live on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel.

