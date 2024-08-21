BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 1 Day 2: Overall standings and highlights 

With the conclusion of their six matches, Gods Reign ensured the first position with 60 points in Blue Group 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1. Team INS came in second place with 47 points. Dragon Esports slipped to third on Day 2 with 47 points. Vasista Esports, led by Shadow, was fifth with 46 points. K9 Squad and Medal bounced back, scoring 40 and 38 points, respectively.

RIP Mizo, a popular BGMI club, displayed an excellent comeback in their sixth match and jumped to ninth place with 31 points. Inertia and Big Brother Esports have scored 24 points each. 4King and 4 Cartoons have collected 20 and 17 points, respectively. Team Snipy was in the bottom of this group with only three points.

Group 1 has competed in their six matches of the BMPS Week 1. These teams will participate in their rest six games of Round 1 in Week 2. This initial stage began on August 20 and will end on September 5.

Blue Group 1 rankings after Day 2 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Gods Reign - 60 points Team INS - 47 points Dragon Esports - 47 points E4E - 47 points Vasista Esports - 46 points TMG - 41 points K9 Squad - 40 points Medal Esports - 38 points RIP Mizo - 31 points Inspiration Esports - 27 points Inertia - 24 points Big Brother - 24 points UC Gaming - 23 points 4King - 20 points 4Cartoons - 17 points Team Snipy - 3 points

Match 4 - Vikendi

Gods Reign secured their second Chicken Dinner on Day 2 of the BMPS Round 1 and took 23 points. Medal and K9, who had a poor Day 1, grabbed 12 points each. Dragon Esports took 10 points, while E4E and 4King claimed five points each. RIP Mizo and Team Snipy were eliminated with no points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Inspiration Esports emerged victorious in their fifth game of the first round. K9 and Medal once again played well, scoring 12 points each. TMG obtained 10 points, including six kills. E4E and Vasista Esports earned eight points each. RIP Mizo and UC Gaming garnered six points each.

Match 6 - Erangel

RIP Mizo won the sixth match of the group, bagging 19 points. Team INS also played excellently and clinched 16 points, including 10 eliminations. TMG and Vasista Esports accumulated 12 crucial points each. E4E added nine points to their name, Inspiration Esports and Big Brother were unable to perform in the last match of the BMPS Day 2.

