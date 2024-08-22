BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 3 Day 3: Overall standings and highlights 

Blue Group 3 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 participated in three matches on August 22. Blind Esports emerged as table toppers with 32 points and one Chicken Dinner. 4Misfits Esports came second in this group with 30 points. Team XSpark, led by Shadow, ranked third with 29 points and one Chicken Dinner. Lcraft moved up to fourth with 25 points after winning their third match.

Popular club Revenant Esports scored 20 points in their initial three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Team Psyche, led by Seervi, was seventh with 18 points. Jubilant Esports ranked ninth with 15 points. Team Dragons and SBA Esports grabbed eight points each. The Night Raid Esports couldn't collect any points.

The first round of the BMPS 2024 features 128 teams, which have been played into two sets: Blue and Red. These teams will 12 matches each in this round with the top 64 teams progressing to the next stage.

Blue Group 3 points table after Day 3 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Blind Esports - 32 points 4Misfits Esports - 30 points Team XSpark - 29 points Lcraft Esports - 25 points Tribe Hirdmen - 22 points Revenant Esports - 20 points Team Psyche - 18 points Zedi x RNB - 18 points Jubilant Divine Esports - 15 points Inferno Squad - 15 points Blind Rippers - 13 points Teenager Esports - 12 points Team Dragons - 8 points SBA Esports - 8 points Unify Esports- 5 points The Night Raid Esports - 0 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Team XSpark clinched their first match of the BMPS 2024 in emphatic style and grabbed a huge 26-point Chicken Dinner. Revenant Esports also had a great start, scoring 13 points. JD Gaming accumulated nine points, including three kills. RNB, Teenager, and THW took eight, seven, and six points, respectively.

Match 2 - Miramar

Blind Esports seized a spectacular 22-point Chicken Dinner in the second game. 4Misfits Esports posted 14 points on the board, including 10 eliminations. Inferno Squad and THM also had a good match, collecting 12 and 11 points to their respective names. Revenant Esports took seven points, while RNB got six.

Match 3 - Sanhok

Lcraft Esports secured an 18-point victory in their third encounter of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. 4Misfits Esports looked great in this battle as the side claimed 15 points. Team Psyche picked up 11 points, while The Night Raid Esports yet again failed to secure any points.

