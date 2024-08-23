BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 3 Day 4: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 4 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 came to a close on August 23. Blind Esports topped the overall rankings of Blue Group 3 with 76 points and two Chicken Dinners after six matches. Team XSpark, who recently signed Joker, came second in the rankings with 52 points. Blind Rippers (45 points) and Team Dragons (44 points) finished third and fourth, respectively. Inferno Squad secured fifth place with 38 points.

Revenant Esports, led by Sensei, ranked sixth in the group with 38 points after Week 1. 4Misfits Esports took seventh position with 35 points, followed by Jubilant Divine Esports. Live Craft Esports, Psyche, and Tribe Hird Men have accumulated 27 points each. The Night Raider had a terrible week as the squad collected only nine points.

All four groups of the Week 1 Blue Set of the BMPS Round 1 have played their six matches. These 64 teams will play their remaining six matches of Round 1 in Week 2. Groups of the Week 1 Red Set will now start their campaign on August 24.

Blue Group 3 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Blind Esports - 76 points Team XSpark - 52 points Blind Rippers - 46 points Team Dragons - 44 points Inferno Squad - 38 points Revenant Esports - 38 points 4Misfits Esports - 35 points Jubilant Divine Esports -31 points Live Craft Esports -27 points Team Psyche - 27 points Tribe Hird Men - 27 points SBA Esports - 26 points Teenager Esports - 22 points Zedi x RNB - 20 points Unify Esports - 16 points The Night Raider - 9 points

Match 4 - Vikendi

Blind Esports pulled off a 20-point win in their fourth match of the PMSL Round 1. SBA Esports also had a good start to the day, securing 14 points. Inferno Squad earned 12 points with the help of eight frags. Jubilant Divine and XSpark ensured eight and seven points, respectively.

Match 5 - Miramar

Team Dragons achieved a 19-point Chicken Dinner in their fifth match. Team Xspark, Blind Esports, and Teenager Esports clinched 15, 13, and 10 points to their respective names. Inferno Squad took seven points, including six eliminations.

Match 6 - Erangel

Blind Rippers sealed a massive 26-point Chicken Dinner in their last game of the BMPS Round 1 Week 1. Team Dragons once again did well and grabbed 15 points. Blind Esports ensured 11 points, while Revenant obtained nine points. Team XSpark took only one point from this match.

