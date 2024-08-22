BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 4 Day 3: Overall standings and summary 

Day 3 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 concluded on August 22. Team Captain acquired first place with 49 points and two Chicken Dinners in Blue Group 4 after their three matches. MOGO Esports, who recently signed Spower, stood second in their group with 34 points. JUX and Hyper Rush Esports have secured third and fourth ranks with 27 and 25 points respectively.

Rivals Ape X and LOC Esports scored 19 points each in their initial three matches of the BMPS Round 1. Team Tamilas got off to a slow start, as the experienced roster grabbed only 12 points at an average of four. Team Muffins and Nxtgen Gaming collected only one point each.

The Pro Series 2024 Round 1 is scheduled to be played across two weeks, where all 128 participants will compete in 12 matches each. The top 64 teams will receive a spot in Round 2, while the remaining teams will face elimination from this season.

Blue Group 4 overall standings after Day 3 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Team Captain - 49 points MOGO Esports - 34 points JUX Esports - 27 points Hyper Rush Esports - 25 points Rivals Ape X - 19 points LOC Esports - 19 points No1 Esports - 18 points DO OR DIE - 17 points HUB Esports - 14 points THW Esports - 13 points Team Tamilas - 12 points Glitchx Reborn - 11 points Norules Xtreme - 7 points Version 9 - 6 points Team Muffins - 1 point Nxtgen Gaming - 1 point

Match 1 - Vikendi

Destro-led MOGO Esports won their first match of the BMPS Round 1 with 26 points. DeltaPG, from their team, picked up nine eliminations alone. LOC Esports collected 17 points, including 11 kills. No1 Esports and JUX managed 11 crucial points each. Team Tamilas, who recently finished third in the BGMS, took five points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Captain gave a stunning performance in the second battle and sealed a 23-point victory. HUB garnered 12 points, while Rivals Ape X and Hyper Rush secured 11 and 10 points respectively. DO OR DIE and THW Esports obtained eight and seven points respectively. MOGO Esports was eliminated with only four points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Captain pulled off their second Chicken Dinner with 20 points. JUX Esports and Hyper Rush racked up 13 points each. Rivals Ape X grabbed eight points, while DO OR DIE and Team Tamilas gained seven points each. MOGO Esports ensured only four points in their third match of the BMPS Round 1.

