BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Blue Group 4 Day 4: Overall standings and overview 

Blue Group 4 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 competed in six matches across two days, on August 22 and 23, 2024. Teams from this group will compete in their remaining six encounters of Round 1 next week. The first round of the BMPS 2024 consists of 128 teams battling for 64 spots in the next phase.

On Day 4, MOGO Esports, led by BGMI star Destro, ensured first place with 58 points and one Chicken Dinner. Team Captain and GlitchxRebron were second and third with 54 and 50 points, respectively.

Rival Ape X claimed the fourth spot with 48 points, followed by JUX and THW Esports. Team Tamilas, the second runner-up of the BGMS Season 3, came eighth with 33 points. Norules Xtreme and Nxt scored 21 points each in their six matches. Team Muffins had a disastrous run, scoring only four points.

Blue Group 4 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

MOGO Esports - 58 points Team Captain - 54 points GlitchxReborn - 50 points Rivals Ape X - 48 points JUX Esports - 45 points THW Esports - 42 points Hyper Rush Esports - 42 points Team Tamilas - 33 points DO OR DIE - 30 points No1 Esports - 28 points LOC Esports - 26 points Norules Xtreme - 21 points Nxt - 21 points Version 9 - 20 points HUB Esports - 19 points Team Muffins - 4 points

Match 4 - Erangel

GlitchxReborn put on an impressive performance in the day opener to secure an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Norule Xtreme was also remarkable, collecting 17 important points. THW clinched 13 points with the help of 11 eliminations. Nxt and Rivals Ape acquired eight points each. Team Tamilas and JUX posted five points each on the scoreboard.

Match 5 - Miramar

Rivals Ape X earned their first Chicken Dinner of the PMSL Round 1 with 20 points. Version 9 too delivered great performances and obtained 13 points, including 10 finishes. MOGO Esports garnered nine points, while Team Tamilas gained six. THW, GlitchxReborn, and Captain took only two points each.

Match 6 - Sanhok

GlitchxReborn grabbed their second Chicken Dinner of the day with 19 points. THW played amazingly and accumulated 14 points, including eight kills. MOGO Esports earned 12 points, while Team Tamilas and JUX racked up 10 points each in their last match of the BMPS Week 1.

