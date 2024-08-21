BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 2: Livestream, teams, map schedule, and Day 1 results

By Gametube
Modified Aug 21, 2024 09:45 IST
Day 2 of BMPS Round 1 occurs on Wednesday
Day 2 of BMPS Round 1 occurs on Wednesday (Image via YouTube/ Krafton India Esports, Scout)

Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 is scheduled to take place on August 21 from 3:30 pm IST onwards. Blue Groups 1 and 2 will play their three remaining matches in this phase. Team 8Bit currently sits at the top of the overall points table. Silly, Dragon, and Global Esports have also made promising starts to the tournament.

In total, 128 BGMI teams have been invited to take part in Round 1 of the BMPS 2024. Over the course of two weeks, they will compete in 12 matches each, with the top 64 progressing to the next stage.

Participating teams on Day 2 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Here are the 16 teams in Blue Groups 1 and 2 that are set to take part in Day 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Group 1

  1. Gods Reign
  2. Vasista Esports
  3. Inspiration
  4. 4King
  5. Inertia Esports
  6. RIP Mizo
  7. TMG
  8. Big Brother
  9. Team INS
  10. Dragon Esports
  11. K9 Squad
  12. Team 4CN
  13. E4E
  14. UC Gaming
  15. Team Snipy
  16. Medal Esports

Group 2

  1. Global Esports
  2. Team 8Bit
  3. IMPRNT
  4. Alpha 6
  5. Rudrash Esports
  6. RVNC
  7. Team VST
  8. Ghuso Esports
  9. Twisted Soul
  10. Ignite Esports
  11. Team Z
  12. 4Merical Esports
  13. Silly Esports
  14. HeatBeasts
  15. RDx Girl
  16. Genxfm Esports

Map schedule for Day 2 and how to watch

The first three fixtures of Day 2 will feature teams from Group 2, while the next three matches will be played between Group 1 teams.

Fans can watch these encounters live from 3:30 pm IST onwards on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel in Hindi and English.

Here is the map rotation for Day 2:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 - 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 1 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 1 - 7:24 pm
youtube-cover

Day 1 overview

Team 8Bit finished first in the BMPS Round 1 with 60 points. Silly Esports came second with 41 points, while Global Esports secured the third spot with 37 points. The top three teams belong to Group 2.

Group 1's Dragon Esports finished fourth place with 34 points. Gods Reign and Team INS secured 33 and 26 points, respectively.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
हिन्दी