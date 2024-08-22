BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

Day 3 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 takes place on August 22. Blue Group 3 and 4 will start their campaign and play three matches each. During the first two days of the tournament, Group 1 and 2 took part in their respective six matches of the week. Silly Esports currently leads the overall leaderboard of this stage with 89 points. Team 8Bit and Gods Reign hold second and third positions, respectively.

In the BMPS 2024 Round 1, 128 teams, divided into two sets; Blue and Red, are contesting for 64 spots in the next stage. Each participating squad will take part in 12 matches, hosted across two weeks.

BMPS Round 1 Week 1 Day 3 teams and groups

Here are the two groups that will play on Day 3:

Group 3

Inferno Squad Team XSpark Livecraft Esports SBA Esports Jubilant Divine Esports ZedixRnb Tribe Hirdmen Revenant Esports Team Dragons Team Psyche Blind Esports Blind Rippers Teenager Esports The Night Raid Esports Unify Esports 4Misfits Esports

Group 4

MOGO Esports Team Tamilas LOC Esports THW Esports Jux Esports NxtGen Gaming Version 9 HUb Esports x Skulltz No1 Esports DO OR DIE Team GlitchxReborn Norules Xtreme Team Captain Rivals Ape X Team Muffins Hyper Rush Esports

Day 3 schedule and how to watch

Group 3 will play in the first, second, and third encounters of Day 3, while Group 4 will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. All the matches will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports's YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 3 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 4 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 4 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 4 - 7:24 pm

Many experienced teams like XSpark, Revenant, Tamilas, and MOGO Esports will begin their BMPS 2024 campaign on Thursday, striving to make a stunning start to the tournament. Apart from them, several semi-pro teams have been seeded into Groups 3 and 4.

Many clubs have signed new players ahead of the BMPS 2024. Team XSpark recently signed Joker, while MOGO Esports added Spower to their lineup. Revenant, led by Sensei, had a disappointing run in their previous two major events. The organization has availed the services of Kratos.

