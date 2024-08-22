BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 3: Livestream, teams, schedule, and how to watch 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 22, 2024 11:44 IST
BMPS Day 3 will be held on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
BMPS Day 3 will be held on August 22 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)

Day 3 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 takes place on August 22. Blue Group 3 and 4 will start their campaign and play three matches each. During the first two days of the tournament, Group 1 and 2 took part in their respective six matches of the week. Silly Esports currently leads the overall leaderboard of this stage with 89 points. Team 8Bit and Gods Reign hold second and third positions, respectively.

In the BMPS 2024 Round 1, 128 teams, divided into two sets; Blue and Red, are contesting for 64 spots in the next stage. Each participating squad will take part in 12 matches, hosted across two weeks.

BMPS Round 1 Week 1 Day 3 teams and groups

also-read-trending Trending

Here are the two groups that will play on Day 3:

Group 3

  1. Inferno Squad
  2. Team XSpark
  3. Livecraft Esports
  4. SBA Esports
  5. Jubilant Divine Esports
  6. ZedixRnb
  7. Tribe Hirdmen
  8. Revenant Esports
  9. Team Dragons
  10. Team Psyche
  11. Blind Esports
  12. Blind Rippers
  13. Teenager Esports
  14. The Night Raid Esports
  15. Unify Esports
  16. 4Misfits Esports

Group 4

  1. MOGO Esports
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. LOC Esports
  4. THW Esports
  5. Jux Esports
  6. NxtGen Gaming
  7. Version 9
  8. HUb Esports x Skulltz
  9. No1 Esports
  10. DO OR DIE
  11. Team GlitchxReborn
  12. Norules Xtreme
  13. Team Captain
  14. Rivals Ape X
  15. Team Muffins
  16. Hyper Rush Esports

Day 3 schedule and how to watch

Group 3 will play in the first, second, and third encounters of Day 3, while Group 4 will compete in the fourth, fifth, and sixth matches. All the matches will be broadcast live on Krafton India Esports's YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

youtube-cover

Here is the schedule for Day 3:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 3 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 3 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 3 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 4 - 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 4 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 4 - 7:24 pm

Many experienced teams like XSpark, Revenant, Tamilas, and MOGO Esports will begin their BMPS 2024 campaign on Thursday, striving to make a stunning start to the tournament. Apart from them, several semi-pro teams have been seeded into Groups 3 and 4.

Many clubs have signed new players ahead of the BMPS 2024. Team XSpark recently signed Joker, while MOGO Esports added Spower to their lineup. Revenant, led by Sensei, had a disappointing run in their previous two major events. The organization has availed the services of Kratos.

Quick Links

Edited by Abhishek Manikandan
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी