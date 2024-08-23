BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 4: Livestream, teams, and map schedule 

Day 4 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1 is scheduled for Friday, August 23. This stage features 64 teams each in the Blue and Red sets, divided into four groups. On Day 4, Blue Groups 3 and 4 will play their remaining three matches of the week.

Each of the 128 participants will take part in 12 matches during the BMPS 2024 Round 1. The first to 64th-ranked teams will progress to Round 2. The 65th- to 128th-ranked teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams on Day 4 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Here are the two groups playing on Day 4 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Group 3

Inferno Squad Team XSpark Livecraft Esports SBA Esports Jubilant Divine Esports ZedixRnb Tribe Hirdmen Revenant Esports Team Dragons Team Psyche Blind Esports Blind Rippers Teenager Esports The Night Raid Esports Unify Esports 4Misfits Esports

Group 4

MOGO Esports Team Tamilas LOC Esports THW Esports Jux Esports NxtGen Gaming Version 9 HUb Esports x Skulltz No1 Esports DO OR DIE Team GlitchxReborn Norules Xtreme Team Captain Rivals Ape X Team Muffins Hyper Rush Esports

Day 4 map schedule and livestream

Group 4 will play the first three matches of the fourth day, while Group 3 will take part in the last three fixtures. You can catch all the action live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3:30 pm IST (in English and Hindi).

Here is the map schedule for Day 4:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 4 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 4 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 4 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 3 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 3 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 3 - 7:24 pm

In Group 3, Blind Esports secured the first spot with 32 points after Round 1 of the BMPS. 4Misfits and Team XSpark ranked second and third with 30 and 29 points, respectively. Revenant Esports, led by BGMI star Sensei, finished sixth with 20 points.

In Group 4, Team Captain took the top spot with 49 points. MOGO Esports finished second with 34 points, followed by JUX Esports. Hyper Rush Esports secured the fourth position with 25 points.

