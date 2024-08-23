BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 4: Livestream, teams, and map schedule 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 23, 2024 08:59 IST
Group 3 and 4 will play on Day 4 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 4 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1 is scheduled for Friday, August 23. This stage features 64 teams each in the Blue and Red sets, divided into four groups. On Day 4, Blue Groups 3 and 4 will play their remaining three matches of the week.

Each of the 128 participants will take part in 12 matches during the BMPS 2024 Round 1. The first to 64th-ranked teams will progress to Round 2. The 65th- to 128th-ranked teams will be eliminated from the tournament.

Participating teams on Day 4 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Here are the two groups playing on Day 4 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Group 3

  1. Inferno Squad
  2. Team XSpark
  3. Livecraft Esports
  4. SBA Esports
  5. Jubilant Divine Esports
  6. ZedixRnb
  7. Tribe Hirdmen
  8. Revenant Esports
  9. Team Dragons
  10. Team Psyche
  11. Blind Esports
  12. Blind Rippers
  13. Teenager Esports
  14. The Night Raid Esports
  15. Unify Esports
  16. 4Misfits Esports

Group 4

  1. MOGO Esports
  2. Team Tamilas
  3. LOC Esports
  4. THW Esports
  5. Jux Esports
  6. NxtGen Gaming
  7. Version 9
  8. HUb Esports x Skulltz
  9. No1 Esports
  10. DO OR DIE
  11. Team GlitchxReborn
  12. Norules Xtreme
  13. Team Captain
  14. Rivals Ape X
  15. Team Muffins
  16. Hyper Rush Esports

Day 4 map schedule and livestream

Group 4 will play the first three matches of the fourth day, while Group 3 will take part in the last three fixtures. You can catch all the action live on the YouTube channel of Krafton India Esports at 3:30 pm IST (in English and Hindi).

Here is the map schedule for Day 4:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 4 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 4 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 4 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 3 - 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 3 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 3 - 7:24 pm
In Group 3, Blind Esports secured the first spot with 32 points after Round 1 of the BMPS. 4Misfits and Team XSpark ranked second and third with 30 and 29 points, respectively. Revenant Esports, led by BGMI star Sensei, finished sixth with 20 points.

In Group 4, Team Captain took the top spot with 49 points. MOGO Esports finished second with 34 points, followed by JUX Esports. Hyper Rush Esports secured the fourth position with 25 points.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
