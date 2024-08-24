BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 5: Livestream, groups, and map schedule 

By Gametube
Modified Aug 24, 2024 11:28 IST
Day 5 of BMPS 2024 takes place on August 24
Day 5 of BMPS 2024 takes place on August 24 (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports and Nodwin Gaming)

Day 5 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1 kicks off at 3:30 PM IST on August 24. Teams from Red Groups 1 and 2 will each compete in three matches. Fan favorites such as Soul, GodLike, and Carnival Gaming will be among the participants.

All four Blue Set groups played six matches in the first four days of Round 1. In the next four days, Red Set groups will play their six matches.

BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 5 groups and teams

Here are the two groups that will contest on Day 5 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Red Group 1

  1. FS Espsorts
  2. Team Soul
  3. Hyderabad Hydras
  4. Dcent Official
  5. Heros Gaming
  6. Angry Swan Esports
  7. Sarkar Gaming
  8. TWOB
  9. Aerobotz Esports
  10. Autobotz Esports
  11. Team Forever
  12. Bot Army
  13. Arrancar Esports
  14. B2R Esports
  15. DoWEsports
  16. Alibaba Raider

Red Group 2

  1. Carnival Gaming
  2. Team Versatile
  3. Team GodLike
  4. Phoenix Esports
  5. Hail India
  6. Aslaa Esports
  7. TCWxEMP
  8. Bolt Rushers Esports
  9. Orangutan
  10. 4 Aggressive Man
  11. WSB Gaming
  12. Genesis Esports
  13. LMxLaser
  14. Team Originals
  15. Godsaints Girls
  16. Galactic Wolves

Round 1 Week 1 Day 5 map schedule and how to watch

The 16 teams of Red Group 1 will play the first, second, and third matches on Day 5. Red Group 2 will be seen battling in the last three encounters of the day.

Fans can watch all the action live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map order and schedule for Day 5:

  • Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 - 3:41 pm
  • Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 - 4:25 pm
  • Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 5:10 pm
  • Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2 - 5:55 pm
  • Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2 - 6:40 pm
  • Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 - 7:24 pm
Team Soul, who recently won the BGMI Masters Series Season 3, will begin their BMPS 2024 journey on August 24. The Manya-led brigade will be looking to secure another major title.

Team GodLike, Carnival, and Orangutan Gaming are the most experienced teams in Red Group 2 and will look to give their best performance in their opening three matches of the BMPS 2024.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
