BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 5: Livestream, groups, and map schedule 

Day 5 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1 kicks off at 3:30 PM IST on August 24. Teams from Red Groups 1 and 2 will each compete in three matches. Fan favorites such as Soul, GodLike, and Carnival Gaming will be among the participants.

All four Blue Set groups played six matches in the first four days of Round 1. In the next four days, Red Set groups will play their six matches.

BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 5 groups and teams

Here are the two groups that will contest on Day 5 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1:

Red Group 1

FS Espsorts Team Soul Hyderabad Hydras Dcent Official Heros Gaming Angry Swan Esports Sarkar Gaming TWOB Aerobotz Esports Autobotz Esports Team Forever Bot Army Arrancar Esports B2R Esports DoWEsports Alibaba Raider

Red Group 2

Carnival Gaming Team Versatile Team GodLike Phoenix Esports Hail India Aslaa Esports TCWxEMP Bolt Rushers Esports Orangutan 4 Aggressive Man WSB Gaming Genesis Esports LMxLaser Team Originals Godsaints Girls Galactic Wolves

Round 1 Week 1 Day 5 map schedule and how to watch

The 16 teams of Red Group 1 will play the first, second, and third matches on Day 5. Red Group 2 will be seen battling in the last three encounters of the day.

Fans can watch all the action live on the Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST onwards.

Here is the map order and schedule for Day 5:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 1 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 1 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 1 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 2 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 2 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 2 - 7:24 pm

Team Soul, who recently won the BGMI Masters Series Season 3, will begin their BMPS 2024 journey on August 24. The Manya-led brigade will be looking to secure another major title.

Team GodLike, Carnival, and Orangutan Gaming are the most experienced teams in Red Group 2 and will look to give their best performance in their opening three matches of the BMPS 2024.

