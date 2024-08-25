BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 6: Livestream, teams, and schedule 

Day 6 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week is scheduled to be played on Sunday, August 25. Red Groups 1 and 2 will participate in their remaining three games of Week 1. These two groups have already competed in their initial three matches on August 24. Team Soul has captured first rank in Group 1, while Carnival Gaming assumes the same position in Group 2.

Krafton has invited 128 BGMI teams in Round 1, which started on August 20 and will end on September 5. In this first stage of the BMPS, these teams are battling it out for 64 slots in Round 2.

BMPS Round 1 Week 1 Day 6 groups

Trending

These two groups will be seen playing on Sunday:

Red Group 1

FS Esports Team Soul Hyderabad Hydras Dcent Official Heros Gaming Angry Swan Esports Sarkar Gaming TWOB Aerobotz Esports Autobotz Esports Team Forever Bot Army Arrancar Esports B2R Esports DoWEsports Alibaba Raider

Red Group 2

Carnival Gaming Team Versatile Team GodLike Phoenix Esports Hail India Aslaa Esports TCWxEMP Bolt Rushers Esports Orangutan 4 Aggressive Man WSB Gaming Genesis Esports LMxLaser Team Originals Godsaints Girls Galactic Wolves

Day 6 schedule and how to watch

Teams from Red Group 2 will collide in the first three matches of Day 6, while Group 1 teams will take on each other in the last three games.

Here is the map rotation for the BMPS Day 6:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 1 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 1 - 7:24 pm

These aforementioned matches will be livestreamed on the Krafton India Esports’ YouTube channel in Hindi and English languages.

In Red Group 1, Team Soul topped the overall ranking with 34 points despite not winning a single Chicken Dinner. Hyderabad Hydras was only three points behind them in second position. TWOB, which features experienced players, finished sixth with 20 points.

In Red Group 2, Carnival Gaming came out on the top with 44 points and a Chicken Dinner. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, held second place with 40 points. WSB Gaming and Team GodLike have collected 26 points apiece after their three matches in the BMPS 2024 Round 1.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback