BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Day 7: Livestream, teams, and schedule

Day 7 of the Battlegrounds Mobile India Pro Series (BMPS) 2024 Round 1 Week 1 is scheduled on August 26 at 3:30 pm IST. Red Groups 3 and 4 will start their Pro Series journey by participating in their respective matches on Monday. These groups contain several popular organizations, including Reckoning Esports and Gujarat Tigers.

These are the only two groups that have not played any matches in BMPS 2024 as of yet. 96 out of the 128 participating clubs have already played all six of their week one games. The second week will witness the same teams seeded into groups of eight.

Day 7 participating teams of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Group 3

Reckoning Esports Team Insane NiY Esports Honoured Rivalz Karunadu Esports R4W Official WindGod Esports Team Empire Assam Titans Team Cosmic CarpeDiem PSY Rulers R Esports 7 Ocean Esport Team Lolzzz Lagacy Esports

Group 4

Teeam Fatality Team Limra PSY Official RTGxIND New Version Remorseless Error Esports Team Rafn 4Dominator Astrokids Elevate Esports NoNx Esports Team Bliss Team Crow Team Ruthless Gujarat Tigers

Day 7 schedule and how to watch

Red Group 3 will play its first match of the BMPS on the Erangel map, while the second and third encounters have been set on Miramar and Sanhok, respectively. Red Group 4 will have its first game on the Vikendi map before moving on to Miramar and Erangel for the second and third faceoff.

Here is the map rotation for Day 7:

Match 1 - Erangel - Group 2 - 3:41 pm

Match 2 - Miramar - Group 2 - 4:25 pm

Match 3 - Sanhok - Group 2 - 5:10 pm

Match 4 - Vikendi - Group 1 - 5:55 pm

Match 5 - Miramar - Group 1 - 6:40 pm

Match 6 - Erangel - Group 1 - 7:24 pm

Similar to the previous six days, fans can enjoy the action live on the official Krafton India Esports YouTube channel from 3:30 pm IST.

Reckoning Esports will hope to start their BMPS campaign on a promising note. Although the lineup faced quite a lot of challenges in BGMS Season 3, they managed to claim third place in BGIS 2024.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Tigers, led by CluctchGod, will aim to make a comeback in the Pro Series. The club has yes to claim a podium finish in any major events since its inception in the BGMI scene.

