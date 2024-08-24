BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 2 Day 5: Overall standings and highlights 

Day 5 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 wrapped up on August 24. Carnival Gaming ranked first in Red Group 2 with 42 points after their three matches. Team Versatile, which features the ex-Entity Gaming roster, obtained second place with 40 points. WSB Gaming, led by Omega, came third with 26 points. Punk-led Team GodLike acquired fourth position with 26 points.

Team Phoenix and Orangutan Gaming were fifth and sixth with 25 and 22 points, respectively. The Originals grabbed seventh place with 22 points. Godsaints Girls and FS ensured nine points each. Aslaa Esports got off to a poor start as they took only six points. Hail and Laser Esports scored three points each in three matches.

On Day 5, Red Group 1 and 2 played separately in their respective three matches. These groups will participate in their rest three encounters of the week on August 25.

Red Group 2 overall standings after Day 5 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Here are the overall rankings of Red Group 2 after their three matches on Day 5:

Carnival Gaming - 42 points Team Versatile - 40 points WSB Gaming - 26 points Team GodLike - 26 points Team Phoenix -25 points Orangutan Gaming - 22 points The Originals - 18 points 4 Aggressive Man - 14 points TCW - 13 points Galactic Wolves - 12 points Godsaints Girls - 9 points Alsaa Esports - 6 points Bolt Rusher Esports - 5 points Genesis Esports - 4 points Hail India - 3 points LMxLaser - 3 points

Match 1 - Vikendi

Hector-led Carnival Gaming came out victorious in their first game of the BMPS 2024 with 20 points. Team Versatile clinched 14 points, including nine kills. Phoenix claimed 10 points, while Team GodLike acquired nine points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Team Versatile secured a convincing 17-point Chicken Dinner in their second battle of the BMPS Round 1. Carnival Gaming had another outstanding game, scoring 18 points. Orangutan Gaming registered 13 points to their name, while Team GodLike earned nine points, including eight eliminations.

Match 3 - Erangel

WSB Gaming, who recently signed Omega, conquered the third match with 18 points. The Originals collected 12 points with the help of six kills. Team Versatile kept up their consistency and achieved nine points. Godsaints Girls, Phoenix, and GodLike scored eight points each. Carnival Gaming was eliminated earlier with only four points.

