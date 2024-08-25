BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 2 Day 6: Overall standings and highlights 

Carnival Gaming claimed first position in Red Group 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1. The Hector-led squad managed 82 points and two Chicken Dinners in the six matches they played. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, was second with 67 points. WSB Gaming came third on the list with 60 points and two Chicken Dinners. Phoenix and Versatile posted 54 and 52 points respectively on the leaderboard.

Team GodLike had an average run on Day 6 of the BMPS as the Punk-led roster finished sixth with 38 points. The Originals and Godsaints Girls grabbed 30 and 25 points, respectively. Genesis Esports had a modest run in Week 1 and scored only 16 points in six matches. Bolt Esports had a horrible start to the BMPS as they took only six points.

Red Group 2 of the Pro Series Round 1 played all six matches of the initial week. Teams from this group will take part in their remaining six matches in the next week.

Red Group 2 overall standings after Day 6 of BMPS Round 1 Week 1

Here is the overall points standings of Red Group 2 after six matches:

Carnival Gaming - 82 points Orangutan Gaming - 67 points WSB Gaming - 60 points Phoenix - 54 points Team Versatile - 52 points Team GodLike - 38 points The Originals - 30 points Godsaints Girls- 25 points Hail India - 24 points TCW - 19 points 4Aggressive Man - 19 points Galactic Wolves - 17 points Genesis Esports - 16 points Aslaa Esports - 15 points Laser - 9 points Bolt Esports - 6 points

Match 4 - Erangel

WSB Gaming started the sixth day with a brilliant 19-point Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming grabbed 13 points thanks to Aaru’s seven eliminations. Phoenix earned 12 points, while The Originals, Hail, and Aslaa ensured eight points each. GodLike was eliminated with only two points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Carnival Gaming registered their second Chicken Dinner with 24 points. Phoenix and Orangutan secured 10 points each. Hail, Genesis, and WSB Gaming took nine, seven, and six points to their respective names. Team GodLike collected only three points from their fifth match of the BMPS Round 1.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Orangutan clinched their sixth encounter with 22 points. Carnival Gaming had another impressive match, securing 16 points. GS and WSB Gaming obtained 10 and 9 points, respectively. Phoenix and GodLike earned seven points each in their sixth game of the BMPS Round 1.

