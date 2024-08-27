BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 Red Group 4 Day 7: Overall standings and highlights

Day 7 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1 was conducted on August 27. Team Bliss topped the rankings with 35 points in Red Group 4 after three matches. RTGxIND finished second with 34 points and one Chicken Dinner. Gujarat Tigers, led by ClutchGod, settled for third with 32 points. Team Elevate earned 29 points, while Team Fatality secured 25.

Error Esports and NV finished seventh and eighth with 20 and 16 points respectively. Both teams registered a Chicken Dinner each. Team Crow posted 12 points which came from eliminations. Team Limra, who signed recently during the BGIS 2024, has taken only three points.

Teams from Red Group 4 will collide in their remaining three games of Week 1 on August 28. A total of six matches are scheduled for each participant in the first week.

Red Group 4 overall points table after Day 7 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 1

Here are the overall rankings of Red Group 4 after three matches:

Team Bliss - 35 points RTGxIND - 34 points Gujarat Tigers - 32 points Team Elevate - 29 points Team Fatality - 25 points Astrokids - 24 points Error Esports - 20 points New Version- 16 points Team Crow - 12 points PSY Official - 9 points Team RAFN - 8 points NONX - 8 points Remorseless - 8 points 4Dominator - 6 points Team Limra - 3 points Ruthless Esports - 1 point

Match 1 - Vikendi

Team Fatality emerged victorious in its opening match of the BMPS with 21 points. Error Esports and Gujarat Tigers also delivered impressive performances to collect 12 and 11 points respectively. Team Bliss and RTG obtained 10 points apiece. RAFN, 4Dominator, and Limra were eliminated without any points.

Match 2 - Miramar

RTGxIND clinched the second battle with 17 points. Gujarat Tigers adopted an aggressive approach and also added 17 points to its tally. Team Bliss earned 12 crucial points. Astrokids and Error Esports clinched nine and seven points respectively. Team Limra had to endure another terrible run, scoring a measly three points.

Match 3 - Erangel

Team Elevate conquered its third encounter of BMPS with 19 points. Team Bliss and Astrokids accrued 13 and 10 points respectively. New Version, RAFN, and Astrokids garnered seven points apiece. Despite the odds, Team Crow somehow grabbed six points. Team Limra once again had a forgettable outing and was knocked out without any points.

