BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Group 1 Day 1: Overall standings and highlights 

Teams from Blue Group 1 participated in their three matches of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 on August 29. These teams have played nine out of their total 12 matches and will compete in their remaining matches on August 30. Reckoning Esports was the top performer on Day 1 of Week 2 with 37 points in their three encounters. Team XSpark was second in the table with 35 points.

WSB Gaming has accumulated 33 points, while Inferno Squad grabbed 32 points. FS Esports and 4Aggressive Man managed 26 and 23 points, respectively. Team Crow and Big Brother scored 12 points each. Blind Esports, who had a brilliant run in Week 1, had a poor day as the crew claimed only four points in three matches on Thursday.

Blue Group 1 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Blue Group 1 overall points table of Week 2 after three matches (Image via YouTube/Krafton Esports)

Here are the overall standings of Blue Group 1 after three matches in Round 1 Week 2:

Reckoning Esports - 37 points Team XSpark - 35 points WSB Gaming - 33 points Inferno Squad - 32 points FS Esports - 26 points 4Aggressive Man -23 points Blind Rippers- 16 points Aslaaa Esports - 15 points Hero Gaming - 13 points Team Crow - 12 points Big Brother Esports - 12 points RNB - 5 points Jubilant Devine - 4 points Blind Esports - 4 points No1 Esports - 3 points LMxLaser - 3 points

Match 1 - Erangel

Reckoning Esports dominated in the first match of the BMPS Round 1 Week 2 and secured a thumping 23-point Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark and Aslaa were also impressive, scoring 10 points each. 4Aggressive Man played aggressively in initial circles and clinched nine points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Inferno Squad showcased a stunning run in the second game and earned a 21-point Chicken Dinner. Team XSpark was remarkable in this battle as the side achieved 23 points, including 17 kills. Their player SprayGod alone clinched eight finishes. FS Esports garnered eight points, including three kills.

Match 3 - Sanhok

WSB Gaming, led by Omega, won their third battle of the BMPS Week 2 with 25 points. Reckoning Esports registered 12 points to their hands, while Inferno Squad, FS, and 4Aggressive Man achieved 10 points each. Team XSpark was knocked out of this encounter with only two points. Jubilant Devine and Blind were eliminated without any points.

