BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Group 2 Day 1: Overall standings and summary

Modified Aug 29, 2024 21:27 IST
Day 1 of BMPS 2024 Week 2 occurs on Thursday (Image via YouTube/Krafton India Esports)
Day 1 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 was organised on August 29. Ignite Gaming led the rankings in Blue Group 2 and scored 47 points in their three matches. Honoured Rivalz was second in the rankings with 31 points. Assam Titans earned third place with 29 points. All these three top performers are rising squads. 4Merical Esports, an experienced unit, scored 26 points.

Gujarat Tigers had a strong start to the BMPS Week 2 but faltered in their last two matches of Day 1, with the ClutchGod-led lineup securing 26 points. Error Esports and GlitchxReborn achieved 19 and 18 points, respectively. Team Versatile, a renowned BGMI squad, collected only 13 points on Thursday.

The teams from Blue Group 2 have taken part in nine out of their total 12 matches of Round 1. These participants will contest in their remaining three games on August 30. They had played their first six matches in Week 1.

Blue Group 2 overall standings after Day 1 of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here is the points table of Group 2 after three matches:

  1. Ignite Gaming - 47 points
  2. Honoured Rivalz - 31 points
  3. Assam Titans - 29 points
  4. 4Merical Esports - 26 points
  5. Gujarat Tigers - 21 points
  6. Error Esports - 19 points
  7. GlitchxReborn - 18 points
  8. Team Empire - 16 points
  9. Aerobotz - 14 points
  10. Tribe Hirdmen - 13 points
  11. NxtGen - 13 points
  12. Team Versatitle - 13 points
  13. Bot Army - 4 points
  14. The Night Riders - 3 points
  15. Team Cosmic - 2 points
  16. 4Dominator - 2 points

Match 1 - Vikendi

Honoured Rivalz secured a dramatic win with 19 points. Ignite Gaming and Gujarat Tigers also had an excellent opening as they earned 18 points each. Nxtgen and Aerobotz managed six points each, and 4Merical faced elimination from the match with only two points.

Match 2 - Miramar

Ignite Gaming played superbly in their second match of the BMPS Week 2 and claimed a 23-point Chicken Dinner. Assam Titans and Honoured Rivalz secured 14 and 12 points respectively. Team Versatile, led by Saumraj, ensured 11 points, while Gujarat Tigers collected only one from this match.

Match 3 - Erangel

GlitchxReborn earned their first Chicken Dinner of the BMPS 2024 Week 2 with 16 points. 4Merical Vibes, led by Aadi, made an outstanding comeback and achieved 21 crucial points. Error Esports and Assam Titans obtained 13 points each. Gujarat Tigers took only two points from this match.

