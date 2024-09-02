BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Group 3: Overall points table and overview

Teams from Blue Group 3 have competed in all six matches of Week 2 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1. Team Soul emerged as the star performer in the group with 67 points and one Chicken Dinner. Orangutan Gaming, led by Aaru, occupied second spot with 65 points. Revenant Esports managed 60 points at an average of 10. Genxfm Esports collected 58 points and two Chicken Dinners.

Autobotz and TWOB registered 46 and 33 points to their respective names. Global Esports had an average showcasing as the Mavi-led powerhouse accumulated only 28 points in their six matches of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2. UC Gaming and Livecraft ensued 24 and 22 points, respectively. Teenager Esports faltered completely as the side claimed only four points.

The Blue set of the BMPS Round 1 Week 2 played their all matches over the past four days. Now, it's time for the Red set to take part, with their six matches scheduled over the next four days.

Blue Group 3 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here is the overall points table of Group 4 after six matches:

Team Soul - 67 points Orangutan Gaming - 65 points Revenant Esports - 60 points Genxfm - 58 points Autobotz - 46 points TWOB - 43 points TMG Gaming - 33 points Inspiration Esports - 32 points Global Esports - 28 points UC Gaming 24 points Livecraft - 22 points Genesis Esports - 19 points Remorless - 18 points Twisted Soul - 11 points Unify Esports. - 10 points Teenager Esports - 4 points

Match 4 - Vikendi

Team Soul showcased their masterclass in the first game of Day 4 and pulled off a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. TMG and TWOB grabbed eight points each. Remorless, Orangutan, Genesis, and Global Esports managed seven points each. Revenant had a disappointing run as the Sensei-led experienced lineup failed to claim any points.

Match 5 - Miramar

Revenant Esports bounced back in their fifth encounter of the BMPS Week 2 and seized an 18-point Chicken Dinner. Autobotz and Orangutan Gaming secured 11 points each. TMG and Livecraft added eight and seven points to their respective tally. Team Soul was knocked out earlier in the game with only three points.

Match 6 - Erangel

Genxfm Esports ended up their BMPS Round 1 campaign with an impressive 20-point Chicken Dinner. Team Soul also had a great match as the club obtained 16 points. Inspiration Esports earned 10 points, while Autobotz managed nine points. UC Gaming and Revenant Esports garnered eight points each in this battle.

