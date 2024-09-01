BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2 Blue Group 4 Day 4: Overall standings and summary 

Carnival Gaming ensured first position in Blue Group 4 of the BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2. The Hector-led brigade acquired 75 points and one Chicken Dinner in their six matches. Team GodLike, led by Punk, grabbed second place with 74 points and two Chicken Dinners. WindGod and Dragon Esports collected 46 and 42 points, respectively.

Team Z, led by popular player Scoutop, performed well compared to their first week of the BMPS Round 1, earning 40 points. Team Bliss and Sarkar Gaming registered 34 and 33 points, respectively. The Originals managed 25 points, while R Esports, which features Regaltos, garnered only 19 points.

All four groups of Blue set of the BMPS Round 1 Week 2 have played their six matches. Groups from the Red set will now play their six matches of the week in the next four days.

Blue Group 4 overall standings of BMPS 2024 Round 1 Week 2

Here are the overall rankings of Blue Group 4 after six matches:

Carnival Gaming - 75 points Team GodLike - 74 points WindGod - 46 points Dragon Esports - 42 points SBA Esports - 41 points Team Z - 40 points Team Bliss - 34 points Sarkar Gaming - 33 points NONX Esports - 30 points The Originals - 25 points Inertia Esports - 24 points RVNC Esports - 23 points R Esports - 19 points RTGxIND - 18 points PSY Official - 15 points Team Snipy - 4 points

Match 4 - Erangel

Similar to the third matchday, Team GodLike delivered top-notch performances in the first encounter of Day 4 and secured a 26-point Chicken Dinner. Team Z and Sarkar Gaming were also impressive, scoring 15 and 10 points, respectively. Carnival Gaming and Team Bliss took seven points each.

Match 5 - Miramar

NONX Esports earned an 18-point Chicken Dinner in their second-last match of the BMPS Round 1. Carnival Gaming and Dragon Esports obtained 15 and 14 points, respectively. RTGxIND took eight crucial points. Team GodLike and Team Z claimed five points each.

Match 6 - Sanhok

Carnival Gaming maintained an outstanding performance and acquired a huge 25-point Chicken Dinner. One of their players, Neyo, has an amazing match, securing six kills alone. WindGod managed 17 points with the help of 11 eliminations, while Sarkar Gaming picked up eight points. SBA, GodLike, and The Originals took five points each. Team Z was eliminated earlier with four points.

